Second met third at Cuckfield Park and Burgess Hill won the toss and elected to bowl.

Joe Cambridge and Nipun Karunanayake opened the batting for Cuckfield. Burgess Hill opening pair Dan Strange (1-46) and Joe Maskell (0-20) bowled tightly but a good pitch and fast outfield saw runs come at a consistent rate.

It wasn’t until the score reached 82 that the first wicket fell with Cambridge caught by Nathan Cooper for 46. Ollie Graham joined Karunanayake and boundaries came consistently as Hill turned to Jack Simpson (0-107) and Prasansana Jayamanne (1-87).

Nipun Krunanayake of Cuckfield CC

Karunanayake brought up his 100 from 130 balls including 18 boundaries. Graham was motoring at the other end and the score was 248 in the 51st over when Karunanayake was caught by Simpson off Jayamanne.

Debutant Oscar Jago-Lewis came in and dispatched Jayamanne for a huge six over long-on. Graham ended on 93 not out from 117 balls and 279 was the target.

Nick Patterson (1-40) and Joe White (1-21) opened the bowling for Cuckfield with Patterson soon dismissing Sam Remfry (6) caught by Cambridge at slip.

A clever slower ball from White was enough to remove Nathan Cooper (16), chipping to Jago-Lewis.

Ben Candfield (2-68) and Josh Hayward (6-45) bowled superbly and wickets began to fall consistently. Ben Remfry scored 42 from 22 balls and Prasansana Jayamanne batted beautifully, stranded on 86 not out as Hayward picked up the last of his wickets to win it by 103 runs.

Lindfield CC v St James Montefiore - Sussex League Div 2

Lindfield's winless run continued despite a more encouraging display against St James and the unveiling of their new overseas pro.

Having been invited to bat on the hottest day of the year, Max Kidman (48) and Jayson Buttler (50) put on 99 for the first wicket.

The visitors employed a defensive field from the off. Harry Moorat (35) continued the good work but the introduction of new overseas star Farhad Reza provided the real impetus to the innings with a well taken 69 off 56 balls.

Reza, a Bangladesh international, hit three sixes and seven fours to help the hosts reach 264-6 in 53 overs. Henry Cope (3-62) was pick of the bowlers.

Despite fine batting conditions, St. James never looked like chasing down the total, especially after Hector Loughton was out for a run-a-ball 60. Four quick wickets fell and the spinners Simon Shivnarain (4-32) and James Aggio-Brewe (3-35) made inroads.

Michael Murray used 74 balls for his unbeaten 21 and they ended on160-8.

Danny Bulgin, who made his first team league debut as Lindfield's keeper, said: "It was disappointing we couldn't get over the line. On a personal level, it was amazing to play for the first team."

Haywards Heath v Mayfield - Division 2

Haywards Heath remain top of division two but slipped up at home to Mayfield.

Heath were asked to bowl on another perfect wicket under clear skies.

Jemuel Cabey and Jethro Menzies bowled with discipline and with the score on 41 Cabey had Lloyd snaffled behind by Freddie Whitehead.

On 109 Jonny Phelps took a return catch from Rob Sharma for 28 then removed Ben Fitchet caught by Amila (0) and Callum Smith had Callum Saker caught without scoring - 120-4.

Rob Raymond holed out to Chris Blunt for 86 then Cabey removed Tristan Killops, taken by Phelps at first slip.

Skipper Matt Cooke and West Indies international fast bowler Keon Harding were in and Cooke was dropped by Chris Blunt off a difficult chance. Blunt had broken the point of the bone on his elbow which meant a trip to A&E.

The away team plundered the Heath bowlers to all parts but Cabey and Phelps took late wickets – 271-9 the final total. Phelps finished with 5-74 and Cabey 3-76.

Jethro Menzies and Phelps were unsettled by Harding and Menzies was taken in the slips. Phelps and Ben Matthew took it to 110 before Phelps was bowled.

Smith joined Matthew and on 179 was caught by James Allen. On 205 Matthew who was adjudged LBW for 61. Tashaffi Shams went for 10, Amila fell to Allen and Charlie Mifsud was undone for two (249-7). Cabey (16) tried to hit Harding out the ground and was cleaned up before Dan Gee was run out and Heath lost by 19 runs.