Cuckfield took the honours in the Mid Sussex derby – becoming the first team to beat Haywards Heath since their return to the county’s premier cricket division.

The home team were put in when Heath won the toss but batted well to amass 259-9, Joe Cambridge top-scoring with 82 and backed up by 30s from Henry Rogers, Ollie Graham and Jake Gibson.

Joe Maskell took 4-40, Jonny Phelps 2-27.

The Heath reply started well enough as Phelps (34) and Jethro Menzies (35) put on 76 but they faltered after that and skipper Callum Smith’s 33 was the only other score above 30 as they were bowled out for 202.

Cuckfield have been in winning form at home so far this season | Picture by Martin Denyer

Nick Patterson claimed 4-39, Rogers 3-27.

Heath skipper Smith said: "After winning the toss after overnight rain we asked Cuckfield to bat and soon regretted it with Cuckfield flying to 80-0 off 10.

“From there, we opted for slow bowlers and got a grip of the game eventually restricting Cuckfield to 259 which seemed like a par score at half time. There were four wickets for Joe Maskell but Jonny Phelps and Fred Wallis were the highlight bowlers.

"In reply we got off to a similar start with Jonny and Jethro in the runs. A similar pattern followed and we collapsed to 120-7.

"Some resistance from me and Joe Maskell gave us a slight chance of victory but Cuckfield ended up 57-run winners.

"It was a disappointing first loss after being well set in the chase.”

Heath look to recover at home to Middleton on Saturday, when Cuckfield visit East Grinstead.