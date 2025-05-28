Cuckfield CC beat Haywards Heath - East Grinstead test is next up

Cuckfield CC’s first XI arrived for their game against Hayward’s Heath with one win from their opening two games.

Stand in skipper Ben Candfield lost the toss with Hayward’s Heath inserting Cuckfield on a cold, damp Saturday morning.

Cuckfield started nicely with Joe Cambridge and Henry Rogers taking full advantage of the power play. Rogers fell after a nice start however Cambridge continued on his merry way striking a well made 82 at over a run a ball.

Haywards Heath came back strongly in the middle overs restricting the run rate and picking up key wickets. Gibson offered some clean ball striking in the middle of the innings and helped to get Cuckfield up to around about par on 259 after their 50 overs.

Haywards Heath started nicely with the bat Phelps in particular punishing anything slightly offline from the Cuckfield opening bowlers. The game looked to be sliding away from Cuckfield as Haywards Heath raced to 80 for no loss. However H.Rogers and Patterson bowled superbly in tandem to initially peg back the run rate and then bowl wicket taking deliveries.

Patterson claimed 4 wickets to go with Rogers’ 3 as Cuckfield ran through the Haywards Heath middle order. A late innings partnership between the number 8 and 9 threatened to derail the victory however Ben Candfield returned to clean up the tail and hand Cuckfield a well deserved victory. Attention now turns to this weekend (May 31) where they will play East Grinstead away.

Cuckfield 2nd XI Vs Rye 1st XI

Cuckfield 2s made the long trip down to Rye on the late May bank holiday weekend for the second year in a row. With some rain around in the morning, it was no surprise that stand in skipper George Galbraith-Gibbons decided to bowl first when he won the toss.

Theo Barker (3-39) and Will Broyd (2-54) opened the bowling for Cuckfield. An early wicket came with Barker getting Collingwood caught behind for 18. This looked to be a good opportunity for Cuckfield to pin Rye back and put pressure on their top order, however some loose bowling from the two openers meant that Rye got into a comfortable position at 58-1. A brilliant piece of bowling from Barker to bowl Hamilton (18) brought Cuckfield back into the game. Galbraith-Gibbons and Wisdom replaced the opening bowlers and kept things tight and reduced the Rye run rate drastically.

Wisdom picked up the wickets of Thomson (44) and Woodcock (14) along the way which left Rye 122-4, game in the balance. Regular partnerships were key to the Rye innings, a key figure in the majority of the partnerships was Leeson-Smith who held the innings together with a carefully constructed 69. Cuckfield took regular wickets but Rye did not slow the run scoring down, putting runs on the board on a difficult pitch to bat on. Cuckfield bowled Rye out for 254 with one ball to spare.

Cuckfield set about a big run chase with Wisdom (20) and Downey (100) opening the batting. The pair got Cuckfield off to a great start. The pair ran between the wicket well, however a slight error in judgement caused Wisdom to be run out. Galbraith-Gibbons joined Downey at the crease and looked to keep Cuckfield on the required run rate.

Downey was scoring boundaries regularly with Galbraith-Gibbons rotating the strike and running hard between the wickets. Downey edged closer to a first league hundred.

In the nervous nineties he kept ticking over. Eventually he brought up his hundred, a fantastic moment for the youngster. Unfortunately the ball after his hundred he hit the ball to extra cover and was out, leaving Cuckfield 160-2.

A fantastic partnership which meant Cuckfield were in a great position to chase Rye's total. Galbraith-Gibbons (38) quickly followed Downey back in the pavilion after being caught. Cuckfield 169-3 had two new batters at the crease, still needing 6 an over. Willsdon (36) and Lord (10) continued to score and edge Cuckfield closer to the target. However, wickets regularly fell which stalled the momentum of the run chase. The required rate kept going up and Cuckfield eventually fell 14 runs short.

A closely fought game played in good spirits. Cuckfield will be disappointed with the result and feel as though that was one that got away, though they did pick up 15 points. They pick themselves up as they face Little Common at home on Saturday 31st May.

Cuckfield 3rd XI Vs Poynings 1st XI

Cuckfield arrived at Poynings to find a wet and soggy deck with some horrible weather looming. Wynn went out with the opposition skipper to toss up. He won the toss and obviously chose to field, with high anticipation for wickets.

Osborne took the new ball and dropped a tough caught and bowled chance first rock. This proved to be costly as their openers put on 62 going at 15s until Osborne cleaned up the number 2 with one that kept very low. Shepherd skittled the other opener with a nice yorker to give us some confidence. After two quick wickets the game flipped on its head as Shepherd and Osborne finished their spells strongly with Chakravartty and Mole coming on for 1st change.

Chakravartty bowled a tidy spell picking up 2-34 off 8 with a should’ve been third but Tanous dropped a sitter. Mole with a MOTM bowling performance with 4-30 off 8 narrowly missing out on 5.

The run rate picked back up after these two and a mix of sloppy bowling and lackluster fielding meant that the 10th wicket partnership took them to 233 all out with Sheldon taking the last wicket.

With what should’ve been a chaseable total, Tanous and Buckeridge opened up. After a slow start both got out cheaply with Wynn coming in at 3 and departing soon after.

Mayers in at 4 played a tidy knock to make 26 whilst having a decent partnership with Chakravartty, himself making 27. Scarmadella, Sheldon, Shepherd and Osborne all fell cheaply on the dodgy wicket. Ward and Mole stuck around for a bit giving some false hope, before Ward was struck in front of the wicket and deemed out, meaning we came up a disappointing 111 short of target.

A tough result puts us in 9th with 3 games played. But still many games to go and a big game against Turners Hill CC at home next week.

Cuckfield 4th XI Vs Brighton Malayalee Association 2nd XI

On a slightly overcast day at Cuckfield CC the 4th Eleven took on Brighton Malayalee Association 2nd Eleven.

The toss was won by Cuckfield, and they put Brighton Malayalee into bat; things started off well for Cuckfield with Adam Jull (1-27) getting the wicket of the opening batsmen in his second over and things were kept tight from both ends. However, some lapses in concentration in the field, along with some good batting, meant Brighton Malayalee kept the score ticking along with K. Balasubramani (69) reaching a well-played 50.

The introduction of Paul Meader (3-34) along with accurate bowling from the opposite end led to Brighton Malayalee being bowled all out for 220 in the 38th over.

Cuckfield started off struggling in the 2nd innings with a few unfortunate wickets occurring at the top end of the order. Some steady batting from young Thomas Gates (26) meant the score continued to move along and kept Cuckfield in the game.

Play was unfortunately suspended due to unforeseen circumstances leading to Cuckfield being given a revised total of 205 from 36 overs, Mat Sears with a standout 46 gave Cuckfield a chance, however they came up short and Brighton Malayalee secured the win.