Cuckfield CC come undone at East Grinstead

A trip to East Grinstead CC for a Sussex Premier League clash proved a disappointing day for Cuckfield CC.

With the sun out, East Grinstead won the toss and elected to bat. New Zealand overseas Jake Gibson (0-50) and Sam Candfield (1-34) opened the bowling but struggled to contain the run rate as Louie Lawrence (42) and Rudy Northcott (47) made batting look easy on a flat pitch. The Cuckfield bowlers struggled to bowl a consistent line or length and were punished.

At 94-0 from 16 overs, East Grinstead looked to be heading for a mammoth score until Nick Patterson (3-41) removed both Lawrence and Northcott to stem the tide. The reintroduction of Henry Rogers (1-38) brought the wicket of Thanvi Choudhury (6), caught by the flying Brad Gayler to leave East Grinstead 144-3 at the halfway point.

With Patterson tying up one end, runs were still flowing from the other as Karan Banker (56) and Jake Edwards (50) continued to score freely. Patterson removed Banker and Candfield returned to remove Rhys Hunt (23) but even with a late flurry of wickets for Will Nolan (2-63), East Grinstead posted 283-8 from their 50 overs.

Sussex professionals Henry Rogers (50) and Oli Carter (17) opened the Cuckfield innings and were looking comfortable until Carter was adjudged LBW to Kieran Finnegan (2-56). Rogers consolidated with George Galbraith-Gibbons (47) to move the score to 94-1 before a flurry of soft dismissals put East Grinstead in the driving seat.

Rogers and Brad Gayler (3) both ran past deliveries from Karan Banker (3-41) to be stumped and Jake Gibson (15) chipped a half volley to midwicket, leaving Cuckfield 126-4. Galbraith-Gibbons soon replicated Gibson’s dismissal to give Banker his third wicket.

Evergreen Chris Mole (53) and Will Nolan (43) put pressure back on the East Grinstead bowlers, hitting boundaries around the ground to give control back to Cuckfield. When Mole was caught on the boundary by Ollie De Havas off Oliver Cash (1-34), Cuckfield needed 66 from 50 balls. Nolan continued keep up with the run rate but could not find any further support as Cuckfield were eventually bowled out for 257, 26 runs short of the target.

A disappointing day for Cuckfield who did not bowl with the discipline needed and lost wickets at crucial times in the run chase. Next week sees Cuckfield host Roffey in the last 50 over game before the change to the timed section of the season.

Cuckfield 2nd XI Vs Little Common 1st XI

Cuckfield 2s took on the undefeated Little Common Ramblers looking to get back to winning ways after falling just short last time out at Rye. Cuckfield won the toss and chose to bat first, hoping to see off the new ball bowlers and then set an imposing total with a stacked batting line up.

This, however, was not to be the case. Last weeks centurion, Josh Downey was the first of 4 victims for Varun Khullar (4-22) as wickets fell far too regularly, leaving Cuckfield reeling at 25-5. Kaleb Auld ( 1-16) bowled well at the other end, leaving Cuckfield with a mountain to climb. Oli Wilsdon (17) tried to rebuild alongside Greg Wisdom. However, wickets kept falling, leaving Cuckfield all out for 84.

Cuckfield came out after tea looking to attack to try and salvage something from the game. Will Galbraith-Gibbons(1-25) bowled a hostile spell first up. Jason Oates was unlucky to go wicketless and when Cuckfield managed to get a second wicket that brought Kaleb Auld to the crease who scored a quickfire 34 off 20 balls to see Little Common Ramblers win by 8 wickets.

A day to forget about for Cuckfield, who will look to bounce back at Glynde on Saturday.

Cuckfield 3rd XI Vs Turners Hill 1st XI

Turners Hill skipper Sam Bateman won the toss and sensing there were runs in the north field pitch at Cuckfield, elected to bat first. Sam Shepherd claimed the early wicket of David Litchfield (9) for Cuckfield but Bateman (34) joined Oscar Weddell and the pair began to build a foundation for the visitors.

Having added 66, with the score on 81, Weddell (41) became the first of 4 wickets to be claimed by Max Webb (4/30) leaving Turners Hill looking troubled at 116 for 5. Matt Lake (36) and Ben Laycock (46*) dug in, adding 87 for the 6th wicket taking the visitors score to 214 for 6 from their 40 overs.

Richard Amer and Webb opened up the Cuckfield chase and made a solid start before Webb was caught off the bowling of Charlie Harris for 15. Matt Wynn joined Amer, but after a brief flourish, Amer (22) was also back in the hutch.

At 50 for 2, Zimbabwean international Sharne Mayers came to the crease and anchored the Cuckfield middle order. Mayers shared a 71 run partnership with Wynn (45) before he was run out by Jay Stow. Mayers continued, taking the score to 189 before being caught and bowled by Harris (2/40) for a quick fire 62 from 52 balls.

With 26 needed for victory, Ayan Chakravartty and Mat Sears saw the team home without further wickets in the 33rd over. Cuckfield travel to Smallfield Manor next week hoping for back to back wins and a boost up the league table.

Newhaven 2nd XI Vs Cuckfield 4th XI

Cuckfield IV managed to find the only place in the world not bathed in sunshine. Fort Road, Newhaven. The adjacent football pitch was hosting a tournament for under 9s and 10s, so having won the toss, Newhaven began their innings to the tune of incredibly loud music and a deafening tannoy.

They started well. Rev Taites (9 overs 1 for 38), bowled a decent opening spell and was unlucky not to get an early wicket. Glenn Smith (4 overs 1 for 38) did manage to remove one of the openers with a sharp caught and bowled chance.

Daryl Tullett then bludgeoned his way to 73 during the course of which, Rev Taites removed the other opener, Anthony Gilbert for 37 and Matthew Power snapped up the wicket of Richard Colby for just 4.

Rodney Candfield, after a spell on the sidelines, bowled a very lively spell and removed Hisham for 18, Jacques for 11and Jeff for 1, to end with excellent figures of 9 overs, 3 for 34.

Captain, Paul Meader bowled his low, slingy darts, to end with creditable figures of 9 overs, 1 for 55 and together with Cuckfield’s athletic fielding (well one or two of them were), Newhaven were restricted to 229.

The Cuckfield innings got off to a poor start, losing Buckeridge (0), Ward (12), Smith (4) and Mole (6) for a combined total of 36. However, this brought together the veteran pair of Ethan Taites and Enzo Scamardella both aged 13, who batted with skill and maturity to put on 96 for the fifth wicket. Taites departing for a hard-fought and fluent 49.

Scamardella reached his 50 soon after and along with Richard Loveridge (24), Cuckfield had the target in their sights. But it was not to be. Scamardella was caught at cover for a decent 65 in what was his first innings in men’s cricket.

The wickets then fell all too quickly and despite a late burst from Rev Taites (19), there was nobody left to partner the skipper who was stranded on 2 not out, with victory just 15 runs away. Cuckfield all out for 215.

One more decent score from one of the batters may well have seen Cuckfield home, but it was not to be. On to the next one.