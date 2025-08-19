Cuckfield CC latest results

Cuckfield 1st XI Vs Middleton 1st XI Cuckfield 2nd XI Vs Hailsham 1st XI Cuckfield 3rd XI Vs Bolney 2nd XI Cuckfield 4th XI Vs Hadlow Down 1st XI

Cuckfield 1st XI Vs Middleton 1st XI

Cuckfield 1XI made the trip to Middleton on a slightly overcast day. Cuckfield lost the toss and was sent out to field. At the halfway stage Cuckfield had Middleton 100-4 and definitely had the upper hand at this point. With some brilliant bowling from Sam Hardwicke with figures of 3-25 after his 10 overs Cuckfield were able to bowl Middleton out for just 166.

Cuckfield had a strong start to the chase with partnerships building within the top order with George Galbraith-Gibbons top scoring at 51 he set a really nice platform for the team to go and finish it. However Middleton started to claw back by taking a few wickets which left Cuckfield a little bit nervous however they eventually got over the line to secure 30 points.

Cuckfield 2nd XI Vs Hailsham 1st XI

In a crucial match within the Division 3 East relegation battle, Hailsham travelled to Cuckfield, hoping to put a run of 5 consecutive losses behind them. Cuckfield had enjoyed a nail-biting victory over Glynde and Beddingham in the previous week’s fixture, being victorious by just 3 runs.

Hailsham lost the toss, and Cuckfield skipper Sear elected to bat, on a pitch which had been likened by some to a “motorway”. However, despite the Cuckfield openers seeing off the new ball, the first change bowler, Cozens, took 3 wickets for the loss of only 5 runs, to leave Cuckfield struggling at 46-3. Turner (67) set out to rebuild with Streak, as he displayed some high quality strokes, before Streak was caught, with the score at 109-4.

Turner was joined in the middle by Oates, but fell soon after, and with John being given LBW soon after, this left Cuckfield in the balance at 124-6. Lord joined Oates in the middle, and the pair began to rebuild, before Lord was run out with the score at 176-7. From this point on, Oates seized the game, unfurling some magnificent strokes, including 6 maximums, many of which landed in the neighbouring fields. Batting well with the tail, and helped by some late boundaries from Broyd, Cuckfield finished on a score of 253-9, largely thanks to a superb knock from Oates, who finished on 93* from 70 balls.

In Hailsham’s reply, the openers started cautiously, before Candfield induced two false shots to claim the wickets of Peacock and Dawber, and an LBW from Lord, left Hailsham reeling with the score at 27-3. This initial pressure was aided by a superb instinctive run out from Turner soon after, before the number 6 Chatfield (54) rebuilt well with the remaining opener, overseas Hainsworth.

Oates made the important breakthrough with the ball, removing Chatfield, leaving the score at 125-5. However, this brought Dunning to the crease, who dispatched the ball to all parts for an explosive 55 from 28, swinging the balance of the game, before Streak took the important wicket, with a well held catch by Slinger on the boundary. Streak then followed this up with a wicket the very next ball, leaving Hainsworth, on 65* at this point, in danger of running out of partners, with the score at 201-7.

To compound this, the number 9 batter was caught soon after, before Hallett showed resistance, with a well made 22 (14) to support Hainsworth. Cuckfield sensed a chance to seize the game soon after, as Hallett was bowled by Oates, with 14 more runs being required. Hainsworth looked to see out an over from Candfield, only taking a single off the final ball of the over, with 11 runs required from the final 2 overs. However, Hainsworth struck 3 boundaries in the 44th over, sealing the victory with a well compiled 95*.

Cuckfield 3rd XI Vs Bolney 2nd XI

The Cuckfield 3rd XI made the short trip to Bolney where they were greeted by a dry, hard deck. The wicket looked flat, and with the skies overcast, skipper Chris Taylor elected to bowl first, hoping to make the most of the conditions. On a ground known for runs, Cuckfield were keen to strike early and keep things tight.

Bolney’s opener Ahmed Nasseri had other ideas. From the very first ball he went on the attack, taking full advantage of the powerplay and racing his side to 50 inside six overs. The breakthrough finally came when Mat Sears entered the attack, removing the dangerous Nasseri. He then struck again soon after, with some sharp glovework from Ellis Buckeridge bringing about a smart stumping to dismiss Kingsley.

This momentum shift allowed Cuckfield to drag the scoring rate back, and by drinks the match was finely poised with Bolney 113/3 after 20 overs.

After the break, Waleed Muhammad took charge. Having played himself in, he began to dominate, punishing the bowling and providing the backbone of Bolney’s innings. Despite some late wickets, including a tidy spell from Max Webb who claimed two at the death, Bolney powered their way to a commanding total of 315.

Cuckfield’s reply got off to a shaky start, with both openers falling early. Ellis Buckeridge (5) and Max Webb (2) were back in the pavilion before the innings could settle, leaving the pressure on skipper Chris Taylor. He responded in style, counter-attacking with a fluent 57 from just 46 balls to keep Cuckfield in the hunt. Amer (17) offered support, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

A crucial partnership came when Sheldon dug in and played with great composure, compiling an impressive 52 from 54 balls. Contributions from Mayers (13), Power (12) and Sears (25) kept the scoreboard moving, while Thorpe chipped in with 16 late on. But with the required rate always climbing, the chase proved too steep. Cuckfield were eventually bowled out for 232 in 38.1 overs.

Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives for Cuckfield. Taylor’s counter-attacking knock, Sheldon’s well-made fifty, and the fight shown in the middle order. On a tough day against a strong Bolney side, Cuckfield showed resilience and will take confidence into next week’s fixture.

Cuckfield 4th XI Vs Hadlow Down 1st XI

After winning the toss and electing to field, Hadlow Down MW CC 1st XI chased down Cuckfield CC 4th XI’s 227/9 to claim a hard-fought four-wicket victory on a mild August afternoon. The game went into the final over of the day before a winner emerged.

Cuckfield CC 4th XI – 227/9 (40 overs)

Cuckfield’s batting order produced contributions throughout its range of age groups with Ethan Taites (40), Enzo Scamardella (36), and Glenn Smith (30) setting a strong early platform. Lower-order runs from the experience of Adam Jull (23) and Sam Duffield (21) ensured a competitive total on a fast scoring outfield, and got the team up to a good and respectable total.

Hadlow Down’s bowling attack struck at key moments to stop any further momentum with Joe Pearson (3–56) and Adam Carr (3–27) leading the charge.

Hadlow Down MW CC 1st XI – 229/6 (39.2 overs)

Chasing 228, Hadlow Down kept their nerve after getting away to a fast start. Rohit Garg (59), wearing blue pads and hitting a couple into the car park, set up their innings well and was supported by a few of their other batters. Extras also played their part, with 23 conceded by Cuckfield who were also impacted by an injury to one of their bowlers late on.

Cuckfield’s bowling highlights came from the guile of Adam Jull (2–24 from 9 overs, including 2 maidens) and Sam Duffield (2–25 from his 5 overs), who both made important breakthroughs with Seb Sheldon and Stuart Plant also picking up wickets.

Whilst Cuckfield did well to take the game to the final over given the fast start from the opposition batters, unfortunately they couldn't defend 3 from the last over and did not get the result they wanted.