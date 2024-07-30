Cuckfield CC look to regain momentum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cuckfield 1st XI Vs Hastings and St Leonards Priory 1st XICuckfield 2nd XI Vs Rye 1st XICuckfield 3rd XI Vs Felbridge and Sunnyside 2nd XICuckfield 4th XI Vs Rottingdean 3rd XI

Cuckfield 1st XI Vs Hastings and St Leonards Priory 1st XI

Cuckfield travelled to Hastings on Saturday looking to regain some momentum following a tough few weeks in the Sussex Premier League.

Having lost the toss, the visitors found themselves bowling first on a bare surface. Scowen and Lalloo saw off Cuckfield’s opening spell with little jeopardy, adding 55 before a change of bowling saw Scowen caught for 29 off Wesley Marshall.

Another 50 run partnership was added as Woolley and Lalloo combined effectively, aided by Cuckfield’s sloppy catching.

Having brought up his half century, Lalloo survived a flurry of near misses before finally chipping back Ben Candfield’s leg spin - caught and bowled for 52. Woolley following swiftly afterwards in similar fashion to Marshall at the other end, before a flurry of wickets left Hastings 168-7; Marshall taking out much of Hastings’ middle order while an athletic piece of fielding from Joe Cambridge saw the end of Australian Osborne.

The pitch was slow but the Hastings lower order capitalised on the fast outfield and small boundary – Cowley, Morgan and Page all playing well to see the home side finish on 229-9 off their allotted 58 overs. Cuckfield spinners Ben Candfield (3-73) and Marshall (5-75) the pick of the bowlers.

Cuckfield’s reply started brilliantly, as Marshall and Joe Cambridge, back at the top of the order with Henry Rogers away with Sussex set about reducing the Hastings total. Both played watchfully as, much like Cuckfield’s seamers, Hastings opening pair struggling to get anything out of the surface –they brought up their 50s as Cuckfield took their score to 128 with little trouble, before Cambridge tried to hit Page’s offspin over the top, bowled for 61.

The pitch had started to show signs of deterioration, and this was skillfully exploited by opening bowler Barton, who switched from his usually seam-up to orthodox spin and began to cause Cuckfield some serious issues with sharply spinning balls delivered at high pace.

Nolan fell for 8, and Candfield for 0 as Cuckfield’s chase quickly began to derail. Marshall stood firm alongside Gayler, attacking the off-spin from the other end as Barton repeatedly beat the bat, before a big spinning delivery bowled the South African behind his legs for 89.

With an inexperienced lower-middle order to come, the game had swung firmly in Hastings favour. Turner, Willsdon and Drew all fell to spin with just 14 added to the score between them – at 190-7 only Brad Gayler stood in the way of Hastings completing a remarkable comeback.

Gayler played sensibly, using the spread field to pick up regular 1s and 2s – the only blemish being the run out of Hardwicke on 1st XI debut – but with 33 still needed and just 2 wickets in hand on a deck that would look more at home in Southern India than the South Coast of England, Cuckfield’s task was difficult.

Cuckfield n10 Sam Candfield however had other ideas – slog sweeping the spin and using his experience to pick up singles to reduce the deficit further; surviving a chance as Hastings overseas Osborne capped off a forgettable day by dropping a top edged sweep with 15 still required.

With Barton still proving incredibly difficult to score off, Candfield decided to attack the other end, striking a big 6 over long offs head to bring Cuckfield within touching distance, Gayler completing the victory with a smash back down the ground.

Gayler finished on 37 and Candfield 23, Barton the pick of the Hastings bowlers with 4-52, as Cuckfield remain in 3rd place in the Sussex Premier League.

Cuckfield 2nd XI Vs Rye 1st XI

Cuckfield 2nd XI were back at home this week against Rye. On a warm day at Cuckfield and with the pitch looking favourable for batting it was no surprise that when Rye skipper Smeed won the toss, he decided to bat first.

This looked to be a fantastic decision as Rye openers Collingwood (90) and Harrison-Smith (35) put on 78 for the first wicket. This partnership was broken when Slinger (2-42) took the wicket of Rye overseas Harrison-Smith with a good catch at mid wicket.

Bowling was tough with conditions favouring the batters, though Oates (0-26) did not get the memo. He bowled fantasticly well in partnership with Slinger as the pair made scoring hard for Rye batters Collingwood and Hamilton (33). Their partnership of 62 was broken by Galbraith-Gibbons (1-59) which brought Rye captain Smeed to the crease.

With wickets in hand, H Smeed looked to take initiative and set the tone with a 6 off his first ball. He scored at a strike rate of 190 and took the score up to 214-3 when he got out. This began a regular fall of wickets as the Rye batters continued to strive for a score north of 300.

The Cuckfield bowlers stuck at their task despite being put under pressure and continued to halt Rye by taking wickiets. Cameos from R Cummings (18) and C Cummings (26) were important for Rye in helping them get to score of 284-8 after 45 overs.

A very competitive score which they knew Cuckfield would have to score quickly from the off to get close to.

Cuckfield openers Galbraith-Gibbons (23) and Amer (2) began the Cuckfield innings and struggled with Rye opening bowlers Pierce (2-25) and J Smeed (0-37) bowling tightly and putting the batters under pressure. Amer fell early which brought J Downey to the crease.

He looked to put pressure on the Rye openers, playing attacking shots down the ground. He made a run a ball 21 but then was caught at mid on. Regular wickets were a theme of the Cuckfield innings with the batters looking to keep up with the required run rate. Oates (37) was a stand out during the Cuckfield innings as he punished bad balls.

Though wickets kept falling around him and he was put under pressure which then told as he was caught out, leaving Cuckfield 92-6 and struggling. Webb (34*) and Devonshire (25) steadied the fall of wickets and put on a good partnership in the middle order.

Their partnership of 60 was ended and this began another flurry of wickets. The target of 285 to win looked well out of reached for Cuckfield and they looked to score bonus points before the end of their innings. The last three wickets fell for 15 runs and Cuckfield were bowled out for 176.

Another tough day at the office for Cuckfield as they were inflicted with another loss. Despite the loss they did however gain ground on their relegation rivals ahead of a big two game weeks against the two sides below them. They travel to Preston Park to play St Peters on Saturday, in a '60 pointer'.

Cuckfield 3rd XI Vs Felbridge and Sunnyside 2nd XI

On a sunny afternoon at North Ground, Cuckfield CC 3rd XI faced Felbridge & Sunnyside CC 2nd XI in a thrilling encounter in the Sussex Cricket League - Division 7 Central. Felbridge & Sunnyside CC won the toss and elected to bat, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

Felbridge & Sunnyside started their innings cautiously, with openers Aaron Gee and Ross Meehan establishing a solid foundation. Gee contributed a steady 28 before being trapped LBW by Mat Sears. Meehan, showcasing a mix of aggressive and calculated strokes, top-scored with 51, including eight boundaries and one six. His innings was crucial in building momentum.

The middle order faced a mixed fortune, with Henry Groves and Noah Tucker falling cheaply. However, the innings was stabilised by Will Bramwell's aggressive 53 off 52 balls, featuring eight fours and a six. His partnership with Mike Woolley, who scored a swift 31, helped Felbridge & Sunnyside reach a competitive total.

Mat Sears and Will Ward were the pick of the bowlers for Cuckfield, both taking two wickets and maintaining pressure throughout their spells. Felbridge & Sunnyside finished at 237/9 in their allotted 40 overs.

Chasing 238, Cuckfield CC's innings was anchored by a commanding performance from captain Dave Downey. Downey's unbeaten 98 was the cornerstone of the chase, featuring 17 boundaries. His composed approach was complemented by Robert Willsdon, who played a brisk innings of 70, including ten fours and a six.

Cuckfield lost their first wicket with 65 runs on the board when Hugo Tanous was caught for 19. Willsdon's dismissal at 166 could have been a turning point, but Downey continued to anchor the chase with support from the middle order. William Burch contributed a quick 6 before falling to Mike Woolley, but Ayan Chakravartty (18*) ensured there were no further hiccups as Cuckfield comfortably reached the target in 35.5 overs.

Felbridge & Sunnyside's bowlers struggled to contain the Cuckfield batsmen. Tom Worrall, Mike Woolley, and Robin Wandrag managed to take a wicket each, but the lack of wickets and consistent pressure allowed Cuckfield to dictate the pace of their chase. Worrall was the most economical, conceding only 29 runs in his eight overs.

Cuckfield CC 3rd XI's victory by 7 wickets was a tribute to their disciplined bowling and the standout batting performances from Downey and Willsdon. The win earned Cuckfield 30 points, while Felbridge & Sunnyside gained 11 points from the match, reflecting their competitive total and bowling efforts. This result strengthens Cuckfield's position in the league (currently in position 5), showcasing their potential as strong contenders this season.

Overall, it was a match characterised by strategic batting and key partnerships, making for an entertaining display of cricket. The players from both sides will look to build on this experience as the season progresses.

Cuckfield 4th XI Vs Rottingdean 3rd XI

The 4XI traveled to Brighton to play Rottingdean on Saturday.

The skipper Jull was almost sacked on the spot for losing the toss and Cuckfield were asked to bat.

New opening bat and birthday boy Paul Meader took the first ball supported by the regular opener Julian Ward. Unfortunately on the third ball of the game Paul (0) misjudged the bounce and was caught extra cover driving off the back foot.

Julian Ward then got in the act and started to hit the ball to all corners of the ground making batting look easy and Cuckfield raced to 40 off 4 overs. Disaster struck when Ward (31) hammered a short pitched delivery and was well caught to Wards disbelieve at mid on. Buckeridge (4) followed shortly after cutting with the ball hitting the keeper before bouncing into slips hands.

Ethan Taites (1) entered the fold and batted nicely but was eventually caught and Richard Loveridge (0) whilst looking to assert authority hit a widish one to extra cover.

Next to follow was Charlie Mole (4) who was bowled by a beauty. Cuckfield were now in deep trouble with Rottingdean bowlers Wilson Hodge (1-30) and Murdoch (5-34) well in control. Alex Hardwicke and captain Jull now steadied the ship but Jon Lawes (1-14) bowled tightly making scoring difficult.

Looking to accelerate saw a misunderstanding and Harwicke (21) was run out. Rev Taites 4 was then brilliantly caught at slip with Cuckfield still short of 100. Jamie Tudenham 22 and Adam Jull 46no then batted sensibly taking Cuckfield to 157.

Tight bowling was required and this was supplied by Tuddenham (2-22) and Rev Taites (2-29) which gave Cuckield plenty of hope on a wicket which was still seaming and had some indifferent bounce.

Rottingdean were struggling at 40-4 until Robbe Hodges (91*) came to the wicket and batted with elegance and class. He was ably supported by Cletus Vaz (31). Vaz was deceived and bowled by a slower Meader delivery however by then Hodges had almost taken Rottingdean home.