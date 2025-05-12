Cuckfield CC start Premier League campaign with win over Bognor

Cuckfield CC’s first XI hosted familiar opposition in the form of Bognor Regis for their first Premier League outing of the season – and won well.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Ben Candfield won the toss and decided to bat on an impeccably prepared pitch. A cloudless sky presented clear and obvious opportunities for scoring.

Nolan and Rogers opened for Cuckfield, building a steady foundation before Nolan was untimely removed, being caught down the leg side off the bowling of Beynon-Ayers for 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior (28) joined Rogers and continued to keep things ticking while Henry Rogers began to settle into a comfortable stylistic scoring rhythm that the residents of Cuckfield have become all too familiar with.

Henry Rogers brings up his century - picture: Martin Denyer

Rogers helped himself to 112, an innings containing 18 boundaries before eventually being removed by the bowling of Jaycocks. Steady wickets fell and the everpresent Gayler was supported by Streak (22), Gibson (11), and Galbraith-Gibbons (21), bludgeoning the total up to 295 off their 50 overs. Gayler was run out for a well made 52 in the final over.

On a pitch that held few demons, Cuckfield acknowledged the need for a good start and disciplined bowling performance.

Gibson and S Candfield struggled to hit their straps early, as Maskell (44) and Muhammad (8) got Bognor off to a good start. Muhammad fell to the Kiwi Gibson as Maskell dismissed the Cuckfield bowling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Candfield made the breakthrough before the end of the powerplay, finding the outside edge of Maskell while previously threatening it the over before.

Sam Candfield picks up a crucial wicket - picture by Martin Denyer

The Bognor momentum was halted, and the middle overs belonged to Cuckfield, keeping the Bognor rate of scoring low. Beyond-Ayres (40), Jays (31) and Seward (25) provided hope for Bognor, however consistent wicket taking from Gibson, Patterson and Wisdom along with the Candfield brothers pushed Cuckfield over the line, winning by 107 runs.

A mesmerising Rogers knock was an apt way to start the season, paired with a disciplined bowling and fielding performance.

Cuckfield travel to Horsham next.

Cuckfield 2nd XI Vs Lindfield 1st XI

Cuckfield and Bognor observe a minute's silence in memory of Cuckfield stalwart Mike Bowring who has sadly passed away | Picture: Martin Denyer

Dom sear won the toss for Cuckfield and elected to field on a slightly grass topped wicket. Early signs were promising for Cuckfield with Broyd and Barker showing signs of movement with the new ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This start showed when Barker (2-49) bowled the opener with a jaffer of a ball. Taylor followed this up for Cuckfield with a brilliant run out to leave the hosts 27-2. Shepperson and Udayanga steadied the ship for Lindfield with a partnership of 69 before Shepperson was excellently caught behind by Mole of Sear (1-26).

Aggio-Brewe (76) and Udayanga (100) built on this momentum for the hosts hitting consistent boundaries without taking many risks. Their partnership of 118 set up a great platform for the hosts to exploit towards the end of the innings, allowing them to reach 275-6 at the end of their 45 overs.

Cuckfield started the chase promisingly with Downey and Sear putting on 41 for the first wicket. Taylor continued with Sear (82) both hitting some unbelievable shots to reach the boundary.

This left Cuckfield in a respectable position, with the chase well and truly on. However, Buckingham (3-50) tied down the visitors, as Cuckfield struggled to build momentum, losing frequent wickets within the middle overs. Udayanga picked up 2 wickets also, including the huge wicket of Sear, the set batsman, which ultimately ended the hopes of a chase for Cuckfield. The visitors ended up 209 all out, falling 66 runs short of their target.

Cuckfield 3rd XI Vs Horsted Keynes 1st XI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckfield 3s were away to newly promoted Horsted Keynes. Hawkins lost the toss on a green but pretty decent looking deck considering the time of year. Wynn and Nathan opened up and made a good start before Wynn (13) had his off stump up-rooted.

Willsdon and Hawkins were dismissed soon after without troubling the scorer which brought to the crease Chakravartty. With a very small boundary, the left/right hand combination of Ayan and Nathan proved particularly fruitful and cuckfield were able to pour on the pressure.

After putting on roughly 100 for the 4th wicket, Ayan (51) was caught then soon after Nathan (58) got a ball which barely bounced above ankle height and judged LBW. 13 year old Ethan Taites batted extremely well for a well played 28 and there were other notable cameos from Plant (24) and R Taites (11) for the final wicket. Sadly Cuckfield only had 10 players so at 9 down, that was tea.

Ten-man cuckfield set out to defend 215 which felt a few short given the tiny boundary on one side but we did see enough bounce variability if you pitched it in the right areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Game on. Plant and R Taites took the new ball with the former taking a wicket very early on into his spell. At 52-1 off 8, skipper Hawkins made the decision to bring on both Nathan and Ayan which was where we saw the pendulum swing back in CCC’s direction.

Nathan (8-2-29-3) and Ayan (8-1-40-2) bowled brilliantly which saw chances being created every over. Even with taking 5 between them, on another day they could have ripped through the whole team as opportunities were presenting themselves but CCC were unable to take them.

Despite getting very tight, cuckfield certainly trading favourites for large parts of the chase, HK managed to knock off the winning runs 8 down. Despite the loss, it was a very solid performance from the cuckfield team who with an 11th player, would have almost certainly returned to the home of cricket with 30 big ones. Nevertheless, something to build on before next week.

Cuckfield 4th XI Vs Steyning 3rd XI

On a beautiful day at Cuckfield the 4th XI took on Steyning 3rd XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conditions were perfect for cricket. Cuckfield with only ten men fielded first and the opening bowlers really kept thins tight for 12 overs restricting Steyning to 30 for 2 off 12 overs. This tight spell didn't last long as P Smith started to get going hitting numerous boundaries. Cuckfield back up bowling toiled hard on a hot day and even though P Smith reach a very well played 100; Steyning ended up on 219 for 7 off their 40 overs.

Cuckfield started slowly but from time to time G Smith launched 6s off the opening bowlers. He reached his 50 but then was given out LBW for a well played 56. Matt Sears support him scoring a well played 58 but it was never enough and in the end the run rate pressure told and Steyning came out on top, bowling out Cuckfield for 159.