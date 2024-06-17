Cuckfield move to top of the league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cuckfield 1st XI v Middleton 1st XIThere were five wins from six as Cuckfield moved to top of the league on a rain-affected day

Both teams arrived on an extremely wet morning after persistent showers overnight which stretched into the morning.

However, despite the torrid conditions, the incredible work of the Cuckfield ground staff and both sets of players meant that a game was possible after a delayed start.

The game was shortened from 110 overs to 86 when the game eventually started. Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bowl. Cuckfield started tightly with White and Rogers who both beat the bat early on.

Cuckfield CC.

Unfortunately, the game was delayed again due to a brief downpour. When the game recommenced, the overs had been shortened again, Middleton had 43 overs to bat and Cuckfield were allocated 37 in response.

Shortly after the delay Rogers found the breakthrough with the Middleton opener Haines being caught at deep square leg by Nolan.

Middleton began a rebuild with Heather and Barker putting on 51 for the second wicket before Will Goss struck having Heather stumped by a smart piece of work from Gayler. Goss then struck for a second time leaving Middleton 75-3 with 2 new men at the crease.

Cuckfield continued to bowl economically with Patterson and Goss bowling in tandem. Goss continued to strike at key times ending with figures of 13.5-1-46-6, whilst only Josh Wood provided real resistance with the bat for the Middleton middle order scoring a run a ball 41.

Cuckfield CC

Cuckfield fielded well and took their catches but the highlight in the field was Candfield’s direct hit runout. Rogers (13-2-56-3) then returned for a second spell and helped clean up the Middleton tail employing a nose or toes tactic.

Middleton ended up on 162 all out after 41.5 overs, leaving Cuckfield 38 overs to chase it down.

Cambridge and Marshall began the response for Cuckfield, whilst Hartshorn and Barker opened the bowling for Middleton. Marshall took the second over of the innings for 11 with a glorious straight six first ball of the over.

Both openers looked fluent and combined well to bring the score up to 53-0, before Middleton’s overseas Hartshorn took wickets in consecutive deliveries having Cambridge caught at Mid-off trying to accelerate, and Nolan dismissed first ball by a smart catch in the slips.

Cuckfield CC.

However, Marshall was joined by Graham and the 2 of them batted with experience and continued to punish the bad balls with a couple of large sixes coming off the bat of Marshall. Hartshorn returned as Middleton searched for a breakthrough which seemed fundamental if they were to have any chance of turning the game around, and he was able to dismiss Marshall for a well-made 68 off 77 balls to take his 3rd wicket.

Gayler joined Graham at the crease with Cuckfield requiring 43 off 13.2 overs. The pair batted well and took Cuckfield to within 4 when Gayler was dismissed for an effective 22 including a huge hit over the pavilion. Turner joined Graham who proceeded to end the game in style hitting a six and ending on 52*(57).

Cuckfield won by 6 wickets and received the maximum 30 points, putting them into 1st, after Preston Nomads’ game vs Horsham was abandoned.

As it stands, Cuckfield sit 1 point ahead of Preston Nomads with the 2 on 161 and 160 points respectively. Cuckfield travel to Three Bridges next week who sit 4th in the table.

Cuckfield 2nd XI Vs Brighton and Hove 1st XI

Cuckfield’s skipper, George Galbraith-Gibbons, won the toss on a windy day at the Nevill and elected to bowl first. B&H openers Chris Atherton (78) and Ryan Jakeman (77) got the batting side off to a great start, setting the platform for the middle order. Will Broyd (0-24) and Greg Wisdom (0-49) clawed it back a bit for Cuckfield, bowling tightly. The platform was set for numbers 3,4 and 5 to bat aggressively, Michael Labb (63), Liam O’Brien (45) and Jack Chopping (42) all striking the ball cleanly in the later overs. B&H finished on 334 off their 45 overs.

Cuckfield’s run chase got off to a terrible start with 3 wickets falling in the first over, including a wicket from the very first ball, all bowled Jack Chopping (5-32). Richard Ramer (22) and Jason Oates (12) tried steadying the ship for Cuckfield but both were dismissed in quick succession. Despite attempts from the rest of the Cuckfield batters, nobody managed to hang around for long enough to get close to the target of 335. Will Broyd hit a quick 22 before Stephen Marsh (3-26) and Matt Wood (2-25) mopped up the tail.

Brighton and Hove 1st XI were far superior to Cuckfield 2nd XI on the day, Cuckfield will look to turn things around next week at home to Glynde & Beddingham.

Cuckfield 3rd XI Vs Bolney 2nd XI

On a little more than blustery day Cuckfield 3rd XI took on Bolney 2nd XI on the Cuckfield North pitch. Cuckfield coming off 2 straight losses and some overnight/early morning rain had hoped for a bit of luck at the toss which wasn’t forthcoming.

Bolney having won the toss predictably chose to bowl first. Dave Downey (29) and Simon Hobden (20) got stuck in and through patience and perseverance put on 55 for the first wicket either side of a rain delay. Simon Adby (1-9) taking the first wicket brought on a spell of batters getting out when looking to get set on an increasingly tricky looking pitch.

Kingsley Morris (1-19) the pick of the Bolney bowlers with 1-19 and a spectacular catch at first slip low to his left. However Cuckfield finished the innings strongly with Ayan Chakravatty (34) and Adam Bennett (22) with some lusty blows in the last 5 overs bringing the total to a potentially above par 178.

Feeling confident going into the second innings Cuckfield opened with Chris Osborne (2-26) and Ayan Chakravartty (0-25) and set about putting pressure on the Bolney batters. 2 early catches behind the stumps from Bennett and a run out really put Cuckfield on top and allowed them to build pressure and take regular wickets with only Reese Packham (30) getting a score of any note.

Flora Devonshire (3-19) finished the innings with a run out highlighting and improved fielding display from the team and leaving Bolney all out for 91. Cuckfield make the short trip to Ansty next week looking to build on their current 3rd place in the table.

Cuckfield 4th XI Vs St Peters 5th XI

Today, the weather could have got the best if us, but luckily the rain cleared, and although blustery, the sun shone at St.Peters in the Preston Park Velodrome. Cuckfield 4th eleven won the toss and decided to bowl first with Tim Power (4-27) and Adam Jull (2-10) rolling back the years with 18 overs off the bat securing 4 wickets for Power and 2 for Jull reducing St.Peters to 66 for 6 off 20 overs.

St.Peters toiled and tried hard on an ever drying out pitch , but Matt Sears grabbed 3 wickets, abley supported by skipper Glenn Smith. St.Peters were bowled out for 112.

Cuckfield 4th eleven start well with Julian Ward and Oliver Ikin opening up being resolute until Nirmalraj (3-61) bowling Ikin. Ward continued hitting the bad ball to the boundary with Cuckfield batsmen coming and going quickly, but Ward's innings went from strength to strength ending up on 62 not out and with a low total to chase the envitable happening and Cuckfield won comfortably with the loss of only 5 wickets.

Cuckfield Women's 1st XI Vs Lewes Priory Women's 1st XI

A long-overdue break in days of dark skies and a very short delay to let the ground dry before the match got underway. Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bat. Overseas (New Zealand A) player Devonshire (102) opened with Webb (5). Lewes Priory bowlers kept the run rate low, with Webb caught for 5 by Blake-Madigan off Cooper (1-28). Graham (75*) came in and built a very strong partnership with Devonshire which saw Devonshire reach her first ever century before graciously retiring at the end of the 25th over.

Nolan came in only to be dismissed first ball by a stylish Yorker from Lewes captain, Lanaway (1-21). Moss was in at number 5 and Graham kept scoring solidly to reach an impressive 75. Cuckfield made 216 in total in the 30 overs.

Lewes Priory openers, Daly (27) and Maythan (9), started strong with several boundaries in the first six overs. Cuckfield’s breakthrough came in the 7th with the keeper, Jeffrey, catching Maythan behind for 9 off Nolan’s bowling. Minutes later, Daly was deftly caught for 27 by Devonshire, again off Nolan (2-24).

Lewes Priory responded by digging in, with a solid partnership between Blake-Madigan (26) and Miles (45). Their run rate was kept in check by some excellent bowling by Keenan and some good work on the boundary by Webb, but dismissals proved elusive until a flurry of wickets from Graham (1-17), Webb and 2 from Parsons (who also delivered the final run out) put a stop to Lewes Priory’s ambition. They finished on 149/8.

However clichéd, both Cuckfield and cricket were the winners. A mostly very young Cuckfield team - who are always welcoming recruits (of any age) – were very happy with their win, but mostly just thrilled to even get a game!