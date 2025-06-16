Cuckfield settle for Sussex Premier League draw with Middleton

After two Sussex Premier League losses in two weeks, Cuckfield looked to turn their fortunes around in a new format as the first of the 110-over declaration games brought Middleton to town.

On a hot day, Cuckfield skipper Patterson won the toss and decided to bowl, looking to chase whatever Middleton could set.

Middleton started steadily with Heather (20) and Barton (59) opening the batting. The pair were cautious in defence and put away the bad balls which were occasionally bowled by W Galbraith-Gibbons (0-36) and Gibson (0-55).

The Cuckfield opening bowlers bowled fantastically well, regularly beating the bat, and were unlucky not to pick up a wicket. In the 11th over Candfield (1-24) came on to bowl and took the wicket of Heather with his first ball, LBW, Middleton 43-1. Barker (113*) joined Barton at the crease and the pair continued the good work which had been done previous to Heather's dismissal.

Cuckfield in early-season action | Picture by Martin Denyer

A steady partnership of 71 was built as Cuckfield felt they were keeping the Middleton scoring under control. Hardwicke (1-70) picked up the wicket of Barton, caught at deep midwicket, which brought Hovey to the crease with Middleton 114-2.

As expected, Hovey (70) looked to score quickly by playing shots all around the ground. A fantastic partnership of 128 between Hovey and Barker in 18 overs put Middleton in a strong position going into the last 12 overs at 238-3. Barker continued to bat steadily, anchoring the Middleton innings, though with no enforcer at the crease the scoring slowed again.

Nolan then picked up another Cuckfield wicket, dismissing Green (5). The very next ball he then bowled Wood with a beauty, Middleton now 259-5 with 8 overs left. Barker still at the crease, was edging towards his hundred, it was clear that this was his focus and not pushing the teams total north of 300. He did get to his hundred eventually, anchoring the Middleton innings and looking in control for the majority, a fantastic knock.

A shout from Middleton skipper Hovey for the batters to come in shocked Cuckfield. It was a statement.

Cuckfield went out to bat with a target of 290 runs to be scored within 54 overs. Two good partnerships would put the side close to an important win. The chase did not begin well with Carter (12), Cambridge (0) and Rogers (21) all falling to Middleton overseas Bedja (5-53) in quick succession.

Cuckfield were 42-3 and on the back foot in the 9th over. Gibson (77) and Graham (55) then came to the crease looking to rebuild the innings and they did so fantastically.

Putting on a partnership of 106, forcing Middleton to regularly rotate the bowling attack searching for a wicket. Eventually, when bedja came back into the attack he picked up the wicket of Gibson in the 29th over to leave Cuckfield needing 142 in 25 overs and Middleton needing 6 wickets to win the game.

G Galbraith-Gibbons looked to continue with Graham and build another partnership. However, Galbraith-Gibbons (6) looked to drive Heather through the covers and miscued straight to first slip. Another two wickets fell in the next 7 overs overs as Nolan (1) and the Graham lost their wickets. Cuckfield were 181-7 with 15 overs left.

Hardwicke (7) and Candfield (19*) began to build a partnership to eat up the overs remaining, but Hardwicke then lost his wicket in the 47th over. Candfield was joined at the crease by W Galbraith-Gibbons (15*) with two wickets remaining. the pair faced a barrage from Bedja, who tried some bodyline tactics to dismiss the Cuckfield lower order. Cuckfield's 9 and 10 held firm, picking up valuable runs along the way.

Going into the last over Cuckfield were 218-8, needing to survive six balls but also aiming to score 7 more runs for another bonus point. First ball of the over, W Galbraith-Gibbons nails an on drive but straight to the fielder which was then followed by another dot ball. Third ball of the over, Green throws down a full toss which Galbraith-Gibbons gladly put into the field, 224-8.

Two more dots followed and Cuckfield needed one run off the last ball to get the bonus point. As the bowler was running in, Candfield was eagerly backing up at the non-striker's end. The ball came down, batter misses it and keeper misses it. The ball runs down the hill as Candfield and Galbraith-Gibbons run two byes to get Cuckfield the bonus point and more importantly, avoid defeat. Cuckfield walk away with 9 points whilst Middleton gain 15.

Cuckfield make the trip to rivals Three Bridges this week, looking to go one better this time and put another win on the board.

Cuckfield 2nd XI Vs Hailsham 1st XI

The Cuckfield Second XI travelled to Hailsham on a bright and sunny Saturday morning. Upon arrival, we were met with a flat, albeit damp, wicket. With this in mind, captain Dom Sear expressed his intent to bowl first in the hope that the pitch would dry out and become more favourable for batting later in the day. Although we lost the toss, the opposition fortunately chose to bat, aligning with our original strategy.

Hailsham got off to a solid start, with opener Ollie Macdonald playing fluently for his 54 off 53 balls. However, the standout performance with the bat came from Ciaran Peacock, whose composed 75 off 94 deliveries anchored the innings. Hailsham posted a competitive total of 245 from their allotted 45 overs.

The wickets were shared among the Cuckfield bowlers: Theo Barker and Tom Lord each claimed 2 wickets, while Matt Slinger and Will Broyd picked up one apiece, showing a well-rounded effort in the field.

In response, Cuckfield began confidently with openers Josh Downey and Dom Sear laying a solid foundation. However, both were unfortunately dismissed LBW in quick succession, bringing Johnny Prior and Dan Turner to the crease.

The pair built an outstanding 150-run partnership, putting us firmly in control of the chase. Turner was particularly aggressive, scoring a superb 81 off just 73 balls, featuring 10 boundaries and 3 towering sixes. Prior played the anchor role brilliantly with a well-constructed 83 off 115 deliveries, including 10 fours.

A brief middle-order wobble followed, with the quick dismissals of Chris Taylor, Greg Wisdom, and Nathan Buckeridge. However, Theo Barker’s quickfire 10 off just 3 balls saw us home with nine balls to spare.

This impressive victory lifts Cuckfield to 6th in the league table. With some crucial fixtures ahead, the team will look to build on this momentum and continue climbing the standings.

Cuckfield 3rd XI Vs Bolney 2nd XI

Cuckfield 3s Roll back the years, and turn on the class in a suburb, and fun, statement win.

Under the blue Sussex skies and on a wicket prepared so true it could’ve passed a lie detector, Cuckfield 3rd XI put in the kind of complete performance that’s been brewing for a while. Against second in the league Bolney, boasting some fine players, it all finally came together: batting, bowling, fielding and, perhaps most importantly, as the kids might say “vibes”.

Having won the toss and opting to bat first, skipper for the day, Wynney, sent out Richie Amer and in form Ellis B, to go and set a positive and confident tone – which they did.

Ellis was in sublime touch yet again, ultimately stroking a classy 68 with a control that made it look like he was batting with a mirror and a metronome. Skipper himself chimed in with a brisk 43, and then came the long-awaited reunion of Tom Mole and Neil Fairhall – who hadn’t shared time in the middle since before VAR, delivering a well needed rally, with Mole finishing with a fluent 61 and Fairhall anchoring with 35.

There were cameos lower down, but more importantly, there was no collapse, no blind panic, and no need to explain to opposition scorers why six wickets had fallen in ten minutes. 276/8 from 40 overs was not just competitive – it was a statement.

Bolney’s Reply: Drama, and Deflation

Bolney’s reply began in theatre – Freddie Fairhall, just 13, opening the bowling and holding his nerve admirably, albeit allowing their gun opener a few chances to open up. A squeeze was needed so the skipper called for the introduction of the old firm: Sears and Fairhall (Senior).

Sears, bowling the kind of left arm off spin that defies both physics and convention, started to land the ball on a sixpence repeatedly, though with so many variations, wicket keeper Mole was heard to mutter there might even be “too many”. A rare complement to a bowler who relies on guile as much as rotations and movement.

At the other end, Neil Fairhall turned back the clock, steaming in with menace and control to claim their top batsmen, and a richly deserved 4-for. Bolney were soon falling behind the required run rate, and wickets were dropping.

While Will Rossiter momentarily entered his juggling era with a couple of shelled chances, he made full amends with a decent catch and a stunning run-out – a lightning pick-up and direct hit that iced the game late on.

Power, Ward, Buckeridge, and Charlie Mole all finished off the tail finished the job, as Bolney were limited to 180 in 35.5 overs.

Calm, Clever, Clinical

Much credit goes to Wynne and Mole, who marshalled the troops with calm efficiency, setting sharp fields and keeping energy high. This wasn’t a fluke. It was a Cuckfield 3s side showing exactly what they are capable of.

So, in summary: A classy team win that felt inevitable the moment the warm-up finished, and an overdue reminder to the rest of the division.

Cuckfield 4th XI Vs Hadlow Down 1st XI

Losing the toss Cuckfield were put into bat on an uncovered pitch that had seen a fair bit of rain in recent days. Hadlow Down’s opening bowlers Joe Pearson (3-35) and Samad Iqbal (3-24) both took advantage of the conditions with some excellent bowling, taking the early wicket of Julian Ward without troubling the scorers.

With the unpredictable bounce making batting difficult wickets fell regularly and despite some resistance from Joseph Atkins (12) Cuckfield found themselves 54 for 7 just before the halfway point.

It wasn’t until Stuart Plant (50), in his first season with the club, joined Tom Bonanate (36) at the crease that Cuckfield took advantage of the short boundaries eventually falling in successive overs, their partnership of 78 in just 12 overs taking the score to 132 with leg-spinner Kris Radmall (2-27) taking the final wicket for no further runs leaving Cuckfield needing to defend 132.

With a low score on the board Cuckfield needed to make a good start and captain Paul Meader (1 – 36) did just that, tempting opener Simon Rogers (6) into a big drive and being very well caught by Richard Loveridge on the long off boundary. Plant (1- 36), replacing Meader, had Pearson caught in his first over, again by Loveridge, and when Adam Jull had Rohit Garg trapped lbw for just 1 with the score on 47 Cuckfield were very much in the game.

Unfortunately, they never really threatened much after this. Adam Jull kept things very tight from his end bowling his 9 overs straight through and finishing with figures of 1 for just 17. But opener Adam Spencer (68 not out) and Samad Iqbal (35 not out) gave very little away and eventually reached their target in the 28th over with Iqbal finishing things off with 2 sixes.