Dandara hits home run with local cricket club

Independent housebuilder Dandara has continued its support for Walberton Cricket Club for the second consecutive year, donating £300 to the club, which is situated near their Fontwell Meadows development.

Walberton Cricket Club, established in 1869, has long been an integral part of the friendly, family-oriented village community. Over the years, the club has actively participated in numerous tournaments, nurturing a love for cricket among enthusiasts.

Peter Brackley from Walberton Cricket Club, commented: “We're thankful for the opportunity to work with Dandara for the second year. Witnessing the support in the community for our club is truly heartening, and we're optimistic about nurturing and growing.”

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, said: “We're thrilled about this donation and delighted to support Walberton Cricket Club again. At Dandara, fostering strong ties with local communities is a top priority for us so it’s great to be supporting a club that is so important to the community.”

Dandara donated £300 to Walberton Cricket Club, in the housebuilder's second year of sponsorship.

Nestled in serene surroundings, the development offers a tranquil setting, complimented by the nearby bustling village of Barnham. Here, residents have access to various amenities, including a post office, convenience store, pharmacy, and pub.

For those who enjoy city life, Chichester is just a short 15-minute drive away, boasting a cathedral, numerous bars, and restaurants. Alternatively, nature enthusiasts can indulge in the abundance of green spaces and countryside vistas.

Conveniently located schools are nearby, and commuters will appreciate being just a five-minute drive from Barnham station, offering easy access to services connecting to Southampton Central, London Victoria, and Brighton.

Dandara is currently selling a selection of two, three and four bedroom properties at Fontwell Meadows. Prices start at £340,000 for a two bedroom house with two parking spaces.