Davie and Adams shine on memorable day for Horley

Toby Davie scored 93 not out for Horley 2nd XI and Liam Adams took 6-23 for the 3rd XI, while the 1sts completed a clean sweep of big wins for the club on a super Saturday.

The 1sts welcomed Old Pauline to Horley Row. Having moved up to the top of the Surrey Championship Division Five table last weekend when Alleyn dropped points, Horley were looking to extend their lead.

Horley skipper Charlie Robins elected to bat, meaning 24 points would be on offer if Horley could bowl Old Pauline out in the second innings.

Regan Derham opened with Ben Remfry and the pair got off to a flyer, both picking off boundaries with ease, as the bowlers struggled to find any consistency.

Aidan Spalding (left) and Liam Adams starred with bat and ball for Horley 3rd XI.

Old Pauline skipper Chris Berkett (1-31) made two changes before the tenth over, introducing himself and Jack Turner, with the latter finishing wicketless, but they put the brakes on the Horley scoring.

Berkett made the breakthrough the ball before drinks were to be taken, drawing Remfry into a drive that he could only lift into the hands of Turner at cover to be out for 40.

With the score at 83-1 after 17 overs, it was a good platform for Derham and new batsman CP Singh.

However, Saumitra Gorani (3-30) and Upneet Arora (5-50), who had replaced seam from both ends, put an end to both of them. Gorani claimed Derham at long on for 61 in the 29th over, then Singh fell to Arora for 17 in the next over to reduce Horley to 126-3.

Suddenly Old Pauline had some momentum and although Luke Smith (15) and Ben (14) spent nine and 12 overs at the crease respectively, Gorani and Arora were making it very difficult to score.

Arora struck again, trapping Smith lbw and only had to wait four balls for his next victim, getting Nathan Baily caught behind.

At 156-5, the nerves were jangling, with Horley wanting at least 200 on the board, as the pitch was likely to get better throughout the day. Unfortunately, in a mad two overs, Horley went from 162-5 to 167-9, with Gorani and Arora both picking up two wickets.

Skipper Robins (19) added some crucial lower-order runs, bludgeoning four fours. Returning opening bowler Johnnie Benson (1-27) ruined his fun though, only needing one ball to claim Horley’s last wicket, as they were all out for 189.

Early wickets were crucial and Guy Derham (2-31) and Davies (2-11) spearheaded the Horley attack, with Will Taylor changing roles after impressing with his leg spin in recent weeks.

Guy Derham found the breakthrough in the fourth over, getting Jack Turner to play on without troubling the scorers and brother Regan took the catch to help him dismiss the dangerous-looking Arora for 18 in his next over.

Oscar Dimdore-Miles (20) and Ben Turner (22) were doing a good job at rebuilding, counterattacking whenever they got a loose delivery, until Robins brought on Irfaan Baksh in the 11th over.

He bowled well in tandem with Robins, creating countless opportunities that were narrowly missing fielders or were tough chances that didn’t stick. Baksh got his first reward in the 15th over, finding his way through Dimdore-Miles’ defences to clean bowl him.

Turner was his next victim, falling in the 19th over to a spectacular catch from Taylor, even if he did try his best to drop it at the first time of asking. Baksh wasn’t giving Old Pauline any room to breathe, picking up two more wickets in two balls in the 23rd over, finishing on 4-24.

With the score at 76-6, Louis Cox (19) and Johnnie Benson (26) were trying their best to frustrate Horley, however Robins kept changing up his bowlers to try and break their partnership.

Matthew Gainsford did just that in the 32nd over, getting Cox caught behind, exposing the Old Pauline tail. Davies replaced Baksh and it only took him nine balls before he was in the wicket column.

At 119-8, the end was nigh, and after Benson had hit some lusty blows, Baily got him to slap a full toss straight to Davies at extra cover. Davies finished off the innings in the next over, with Baily this time taking a smart catch down low, leaving Old Pauline 124 all out.

Horley have opened up a 37 point lead on Alleyn in the league table, after Alleyn lost to third-place Cobham Avorians. Horley travel to Egham next weekend, hoping to extend their lead at the top.

Horley 2nds rediscovered their winning form at Wallington, after a losing draw had seen them slip down to third in the Surrey 2nd XI Premier Division last weekend.

Horley elected to bowl first and Rob Woodward and Chris Webber got stuck in effectively. Woodward struck first: after two away swingers, he brought one back into the right-handed batsman and bowled him.

Webber was perhaps a little more unlucky and was unsuccessful, so skipper Jon Barnett made an early bowling change to bring on 16-year-old Oscar Hofmann.

He also bowled stump to stump with minimal reward and at this stage, the runs seemed to flow relatively well from Wallington. Woodward found one more wicket thanks to a stunning gully catch by Matt Ware as he dived to his right with one hand outstretched.

Barnett decided to introduce spin, bringing on himself and Will Hofmann. The runs dried up and the wickets began to fall regularly.

Will Hofmann struck first, bowling Simon Letts for 43, then Barnett bowled Gary Atkins, before Webber held a catch for Hofmann’s second wicket and Barnett (3-39) took two more, one caught by Jordan Robins and one lbw.

Wallington were 145-7, but the lower order batsmen aggressively slogged across the line, testing the patience of Horley, who ultimately won the battle.

Will Hofmann (4-42) picked up two more, either side of a wicket for Woodward, with Barnett and Ware taking catches and Toby Davie stumping the last man. Wallington were all out for 185 in the 47th over.

Davie and Ryan Bunn looked to set the tone for the Horley reply, however Bunn found himself out in the first over without troubling the scorers. Aryan Patel departed quickly for eight and it was now upon Robins to rebuild with Davie, as it felt like the momentum had swung Wallington’s way.

Davie started scoring well and looked settled, whilst Robins took apart the left-arm opening bowler with three fours and a six in one over. Horley started to find some rhythm until Robins chased one ball too many and was bowled by Letts.

Incoming at number five was Ware, who looked composed and focused. He and Davie ran really well and found the boundary several times, including a big Davie six at cow corner. An excellent partnership of 115 took Horley to victory in style.

Ware ended up on 53 not out from 56 balls (nine fours) and Davie carried his bat to 93 not out, agonisingly close to the 100 milestone when Horley reached the target of 187 in 35 overs.

Next week, Horley are at home to Merrow. Horley are third in the table, two points behind Croydon and 11 behind leaders Roehampton.

Two outstanding individual performances, from Aidan Spalding and Liam Adams, helped Horley 3rd XI cruise to a 127-run win over Forge Wood, which keeps them top of Sussex Division 11 West (North).

Horley elected to bat at their Copthorne ground and opener Spalding, an under-16s player – made his first adult cricket half-century to set Horley on the way to a good total of 203 all out from 39.3 overs.

Spalding batted sensibly and skilfully, playing a variety of shots and hitting five fours in his innings of 54 from 101 balls.

He and Nick Chadwick put on 53 for the second wicket and when Chadwick was out for 25, Spalding saw Kieran Childs, Dirk Douglas and Anup Ghanshala all come and go at the other end before enjoying another 50 partnership, this time with Adams.

Spalding was stumped by Safwan Ali off Arun Sathyanarayan in the 33rd over, Max Davie followed three balls later and Adams was out for 27 in the next over. The last three batters, Alex Field (14), Ryan Smith (five) and Henrick Cook (nine not out) helped Horley to pass the 200 mark.

Adams was the star of Horley’s bowling effort, taking 6-23 from 7.3 overs. He ripped through the Forge Wood line-up after coming on in the 14th over, and he closed the visitors’ innings at 76 all out in 27.3 overs with two wickets off consecutive balls.

Spalding also took two in two balls earlier in the innings, but couldn’t seal his dream day with a hat-trick.

Horley’s opening bowlers, Field and Smith, had kept it tight and Smith took the first wicket, lbw off the first ball of his second over.

He bowled his second victim in the tenth over, ending up with 2-14 from six overs, while Field bowled four maidens out of nine overs but couldn’t buy a wicket.

Douglas took a lovely one-handed catch to give Adams his first victim in his first over, and the same pair combined to dismiss the captain Kashif Ehsan.

Spalding took his two wickets in the 23rd over, both bowled – the second by the ball of the day – to reduce Forge wood to 55-6.

Field took a good catch for Adams’ next wicket and Khyan Patel held a smart chance in Adams’ next over to dismiss Kaleem Ahmad, who, with 17, was the only Forge Wood batter to reach double figures.

Adams’ fifth wicket came from another Field catch, and Douglas snaffled a chance next ball, to complete the job.