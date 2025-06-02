De Villiers hit stunning century to inflict first defeat of the season for Three Bridges

George Cave. Three Bridges Cricket Club. SR2505112. Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

Horsham’s overseas star Matthew De Villiers hit a sensational century to help inflict a first league defeat for Three Bridges on Saturday.

Both teams went into the game as the only unbeaten sides in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division.

Horsham skipper Will Beer won the toss and elected to bat on a hot day. Beer (23) and Joe Willis (23) got the home side off to a steady start putting on 51 for the first wicket before they fell in quick succession to Arran Brown and George Cave respectively.

Cave then accounted for Bertie Foreman and Ben Lucking took the wicket of former Sussex star Chris Nash and Horsham were 138-4. But at the other end South African De Villiers was going about his innings and he found the perfect partner in R Trainer.

De Villers hit the the ball to all parts in his stunning unbeaten 168, hitting ten fours and nine sixes. He put on 157 with Trainer, who hit 52 from 73 balls, and Horsham finished on 313/5 from their 50 overs.

Brown (2/46) and Cave (2/43) were the pick of the Bridges bowlers.

Bridges got off to the worst possible start, finding themselves 31/3 and it did not get any better as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Bridges’ own South African Luke Beaufort did his best with 70 from 74 balls but he found noone to stay with him.

Number 10 George Cave was second top scorer with 27.

For Horsham, George Briance, Beer, Oliver Avinou and Foreman all took two wickets each as they extended their lead at the top-of-the-table.

Next wee, Bridges host third-placed Haywards Heath, who had a tight 13-run win over Middleton on Saturday.

Other results in the Premier Division saw East Grinstead beat Cuckfield by 26 runs, and Preston Nomads beat Roffey by 50 runs.