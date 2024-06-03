Ashling CC fell to a youthful team.

A journey up the A3 culminated in an 87-run defeat for Ashling CC at the hands of a youthful Gentlemen of Bedales CC team.

Batting first, the hosts racked up an impressive total of 243/5 from their allotted overs, with opener Chris Bott retiring on 100 and Zac Stewart contributing a swift 60.

Their partnership of 101 was the highlight of the innings.