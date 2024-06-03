Defeat for Ashling CC at hands of youthful team
A journey up the A3 culminated in an 87-run defeat for Ashling CC at the hands of a youthful Gentlemen of Bedales CC team.
Batting first, the hosts racked up an impressive total of 243/5 from their allotted overs, with opener Chris Bott retiring on 100 and Zac Stewart contributing a swift 60.
Their partnership of 101 was the highlight of the innings.
In response, Ashling CC found themselves at 32/3 before Gavin Bater (32) and Charlie Colley (52) put together a stand of 79. A late surge from Rob Colaco (22) brought some respectibility to the final tally. James Wheeler shone for the home side with bowling figures of 3/15.