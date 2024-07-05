Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We have news of Hastings, Crowhurst Park, Hailsham, Newhaven, Barcombe, Sidley and Battle in this latest round-up of East Sussex cricket.

Hastings Priory were hit by depleted numbers and fell to a ten-wicket Sussex Premier Division defeat to Bognor.

Priory could only muster 139 – opener Caleb Laloo top-scoring with 41 – as Taylor Jaycocks took 4-17. And when Bognor replied, the Priory attack couldn’t force a breakthrough.

Hastings Priory skipper Harry Scowen said: "Unfortunately the club was hit with unprecedented unavailability and this made life particularly challenging, especially against Bognor, who have proved a good side in the past couple of years.

Hastings & St Leonards Priory in action at home to Bognor | Sussexworld photo

“Batting, we could never really find the big partnership we needed to.

“Caleb Laloo and I got starts but were unable to make them count. Some umpiring decisions didn’t quite go our way.

"Bognor’s opening batter never really let any of our bowlers settle.

"We have identified where we need to be better and have the chance to rectify these on Saturday at Horsham."

Craig Ramsden after his six-wicket haul for Sidley | Picture via Sidley CC

Hailsham v Eastbourne 2nd

Sussex Division 4 East

In an electrifying match at Hailsham, the home team emerged victorious against Eastbourne, displaying resilient batting and potent bowling to secure a comprehensive win.

Winning the toss, Hailsham opted to bat first. They posted a formidable total of 307-6 in their 45 overs.

It was anchored by Jason Tibble and Matt Maritz, who built a solid foundation.

Maritz scored 68 off 80 balls, including seven boundaries, before falling to Sebastian Isepp. Tibble smashed 73 off 70 deliveries, with seven fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Henry Taylor.

Ciaran Peacock (2) and Harry Chatfield (1) fell cheaply but Sully Hallett steadied the ship with an unbeaten 59, supported by a late blitz from Billy Hobden, who hammered 42 off 16 balls.

Henry Taylor and Sebastian Isepp were the pick of the bowlers for Eastbourne, taking two wickets each.

Chasing 308, Eastbourne's response was tepid. Openers Jon Purdey (14) and Alex Heasman (16) couldn’t go on and while Nathan Hover (56) and Henry Taylor (50) offered some resistance, the middle and lower order crumbled under pressure.

Tibble was the standout bowler with 5-46, his victims including Taylor and Jamie Hamilton. Billy Hobden took 2-50 while Tom Crouch chipped in with two crucial breakthroughs.

Eastbourne was bowled out for 233 in 42.3 overs, falling 74 hort of the target.

Barcombe v Crawley Down

Sussex Division 5 Cent

Barcombe 234-8 in 40 overs; Stan Hughes 59 Harry Stewart 45 Callum Coppard 40 Will Marler 24; Crawley Down 235-6 in 38.1 overs; Paul Coppard 3-43. Barcombe lost by 4 wkts

Newhaven v Robertsbridge

Division 6 East

Newhaven are fifth in the table after a 41-run win at home to Roberstbridge.

Daryl Tullett top-scored with 35 after Newhaven won the toss and scored 178-7.

Despite 38 from Ben Collins, five Newhaven bowlers took wickets to bowl out Robertsbridge for 137.

Buxted Park 3rds v Barcombe 2nds

Div 11 East (North)

Barcombe 105 all out in 38.2 overs; Seren Dymond 24 Keith Savage 20 Lee Bradford 25 no; Buxted 109-4 in 23 overs; Monty Clarke 2-33.

Barcombe lost by 6 wkts.

Battle II 43 (1pt) v Sidley 45-3 (30pts)

Division 11 East (S)

Craig Ramsden returned his best bowling figures for seven years as Sidley made it six successive wins.

The right-arm seamer recorded superb figures of 6-11 from nine overs, five of which were maidens, to set up a seven-wicket victory away to Battle seconds.

In fact, Ramsden claimed all of the first six wickets to fall, two of them in his first four deliveries, as the home side found themselves 28-6 after choosing to bat at George Meadow.

Sabbir Ahmed replaced Ramsden at the end of his spell and picked up 3-5 in two overs, taking his wicket tally to 14 in six games.

Johnathan Haffenden then wrapped up the innings as Battle were dismissed for 43 in 22.4 overs. Steve Huggins top-scored with 12 not out.

Although Sidley lost three wickets cheaply in reply, two of them to George Harris, Louis Haffenden blasted 29 not out from just 15 balls to see them home in seven overs.

Sidley, whose matchball sponsor was Carrolls, remain second in the Sussex Cricket League Division 11 East (South) table.

* Sidley's second team lost by 21 runs in a close Division 12 East (South East) contest at home to unbeaten Bexhill Strikers 2nds.

Strikers posted 209-9 from their 40 overs after opting to take first knock at St Mary's Recreation Ground, Kalesh Nandakumar leading the way with 47.

For Sidley, Lawrie Wray took 3-24, Gopinath Sellappan 2-15 from nine overs, and there was a wicket each for Andy Pearson, Harry Little, Simon Calver and Ryan Polton.

Sellappan later starred with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 61 at number nine to help Sidley reach 188-8 in reply. Alex Povey made 35, while Elwin Varghese claimed 3-33 for Strikers.