After a washout last weekend, Lewes St Michaels returned to the Convent Field on Saturday and claimed a convincing victory against Dicker.

Lewes St Michaels were all out for 177 but bowled out Dicker for 90 to take the Sussex Division 8 East spoils.

Having been well watered by the storms overnight, Saints were put into bat on a drying and variable wicket, with stand-in skipper George Scott losing the toss.

St Michaels lost an early wicket but Richard Arnold (29) and Phil Loveland-Stuart (48) combined brilliantly to put the home side on a firm footing at 97-2. Loveland-Stuart fell agonisingly short of his half-ton when Matt Sharp (2-43) made the breakthrough.

He had batted superbly, with some excellent strokeplay to keep the scoreboard ticking. Naimat Zafary hit 12 but the Upper Dicker bowlers started to get the upper hand, with four wickets falling in quick succession.

It looked as if Saints were going to squander their earlier good work with the bat, but an excellent 42 from 31 balls from Shrey Nilvarna re-ignited the St Michaels' innings.

In the visitors' bowling unit, Dicker's Edward Dickie took 3-15 while William Mills took 2-40. The Lewes side were eventually bowled out for a respectable 177 with an over spare.

The hosts knew an early breakthrough would be crucial to defending their total and that came in spectacular fashion via a brilliant reaction grab from "bucket-hands" James Sale off Shrey Nilvarna. Nilvarna (4-26) and Matt Piller (3-27) worked wonderfully in tandem to keep the visitors starved of scoring chances and the pressure gave way to wickets.

Ash Williams, Sam Barnett and Phil Loveland-Stuart all held good catches and Richard Arnold was again dependable behind the stumps, conceding just two byes and taking two catches.

Matt Sharp made 12 with two well-struck fours before being trapped LBW. The Lewesians were relentless in the field and with ball in hand and Dicker wickets continued to tumble. Only No9 bat Jonjo Wylie (26no) provided any real prospect of a fightback; striking two consecutive 6s down the ground.

However, Naimat Zafary (1-18) and Sam Barnett (1-14) put in a dogged performance with the ball to keep Willie Boone on a tight leash at the other end to ensure there was no further wag of the tail; the visitors eventually succumbing to 90 all out in the 24th over.

Lewes St Michaels celebrated their first home win in the league at the Brewers Arms.

MoM, sponsored by Stewart Hunt Chartered Certified Accountants: Shrey Nilvarna - added quick, vital runs to the home side's innings, after Arnold and Loveland-Stuart's excellent earlier partnership, and then was superb with the ball; ripping through the visitors' lineup through swing, accuracy and pace.