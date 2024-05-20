Difficult conditions for Wickers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prolonged spells of rain on Saturday made for difficult conditions as Wickers played their first home match at Buckingham Park.

Captain Tom Bell won the toss and showed no hesitation in asking Forest Row to bat, a decision rapidly vindicated by the loss of two wickets in the opening overs.

Gary Mussen and Paul Hudson coming up trumps. Mussen soon added another to see Forest Row 39 for 3 off 10 overs. When Dean Ghasemi took a wondrous one-handed boundary

When Dean Ghasemi took a wondrous one-handed boundary catch to send their star batter back to the pavilion for 30 the home team began to scent victory. A fine run out from the arm of Fin Walter saw the score at 74 for 5 at drinks break with Harry Dorgan taking a wicket immediately.

Dorgan took another couple of wickets and despite a late rally forest Row were seen off for 117 all out. Hudson and Mussen bowled good spells but the pick of the bowlers was spinner Dorgan with his 9-4-20-4. Debutant 15-year-old Archie Wareham will be pleased with figures of 4-0-13-0. Kuganesh Karuppiah top scored with 30.

The home side didn’t expect an easy ride but were confident of reaching the total, Alas, a golden duck for Ghasemi and the early dismissal of keeper Matt Vokes set alarm bells ringing.

A decent stand between Farhad Barakzai and Dorgan edged the score up until Barakzai fell LBW to a low one for 17, Dorgan stood firm but a clatter of wickets (with another golden duck) placed S&S in a perilous position and when Dorgan departed for a scrappy but scrapping 27 the game looked up.

Skip Bell and Hudson inched their way to what now seemed a very distant winning score but when Hudson departed for 8 another wicket quickly followed, it was down to Bell and Mussen now but as Mussen could barely move due to a back injury Bell had to have a go and after a few lusty blows he was bowled for 20 to give Forest Row victory by 23 runs. Karrupiah proved as good with ball as the bat returning figures of 5.3-1-5-4 and Will Baker took 3 for 10 from 9 overs.

A disappointed Tom Bell said: "Both teams bowled and fielded very well on a tricky early season wicket with a very slow outfield. In the end their 9th wicket partnership of 27 was the difference between the teams. Harry Dorgan put in an exceptional performance that kept us in the game. It was an enjoyable game played in great spirit."