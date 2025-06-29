Dormansland 1st XI v Southwick and Shoreham 1st XI

On a perfect day for summer sport, Dormansland skipper Jack Gunter won the toss and decided to field first on a wicket that offered steepling bounce to the home attack. Aside from opener Adam Walter and Paul Westgate none of the batters could get going against the opening bowlers, Roger Hart and Louis Montagnon.

As Walter cracked some nice fours across the lightning outfield his brothers in arms were mostly caught behind by wicketkeeper Tamil Selvan who snaffled up five wickers batsmen. When Walter was bowled for a decent 39 it was left to keeper Westgate to take the fight to Dormansland, battling through heat and fatigue to hit a superb 69 not out.

Montagnon took three wickets, whilst Hart and James Scott had two each as Wickers managed an under par 179 for 9 off 40 overs.

Although still hopeful of a competitive match the S&S bowlers were soon toiling in the field.

Gary Mussen enjoyed early success when Selvan holed out to Harry Sutton but none the away attack were able to gain any control. Hart’s 54 (b. Harry Dorgan) and Jack Scott’s mighty 94 not out saw Dormansland cruise home with 10 overs to spare.

Speaking post-match captain Dorgan said: "We were not at our best today, our batting didn’t fire and we were poor in the field. It was a disappointing result but a lovely tea!”

At Buckingham Park an improving 2nd XI put Littlehampton, Clapham and Patching 4th’s in and saw them rack up 212 for 9 from 40 overs.

Half of the score came from the blade of Dan Clarke before he was run out for 106. Harry Craic topped the bowling charts with 3 wickets.

In response a brilliant 75 for Danny Potter backed by 30’s from Ali Jenkins and Christian Lloyd saw Wickers fall just 11 runs short of victory.