Double delight for Serendib as both XIs seal promotion

Serendib Cricket Club ended their 2025 Sussex Cricket League campaign in perfect fashion at the weekend, with both the 1st XI and 2nd XI finishing top of Division 12 and securing promotion after a season filled with record-breaking performances and memorable victories.

1st XI: Runs flow in season finale

The 1st XI rounded off their season with a commanding display of batting power, posting 324/4 in 40 overs. Fawyze Noora Mohamed laid the platform with 91, before Safrin Nazeer produced a brilliant 160, underlining his importance as one of the league’s most consistent performers.

With the ball, Rizwan Ibralebbe led the attack superbly, taking four wickets for 21 runs from 9 overs, while the rest of the bowling unit kept things tight to ensure a comfortable victory.

2nd XI: Shakir’s double century steals the show

The 2nd XI were equally dominant in their final outing. Mohammed Shakir produced an extraordinary innings of 221 not out, bringing up a rare double century in the 40-over format.

His knock was complemented by captain Rifky Mohamed, who hammered a quick 38 from 20 balls, including four sixes, taking Serendib to 362/9 in 40 overs.

The bowlers had earlier set the tone by dismissing the opposition for 89 all out, with Yazir Farook claiming four wickets from 9 overs, supported well by Rifky, Rafi, Irshad, and Ashif, who all played their part throughout the campaign.

Season highlights

This season has been one of Serendib’s finest, marked by record-breaking contributions and crucial performances across both XIs:

Mohammed Shakir scored a remarkable 1,104 runs in all formats, including 996 runs in the 40-over competition, making him the league’s leading run scorer.

Yazir Farook finished with 36 wickets across the season, while skipper Rifky Mohamed added 27 wickets and a quickfire century with the bat.

Ashif contributed with 19 wickets for the 2nd XI, providing consistent support in the bowling attack.

Segufared Rishafi scored 440 runs, including a superb century.

Faizal played a crucial role with the bat, scoring 74 runs against Ifield 4th XI in an important win earlier in the season.

For the 1st XI, Safrin Nazeer ended with 584 runs, Fazan Basheer 442 runs, and Fawyze Noora Mohamed 397 runs, with centuries from both Safrin and Fawyze.

With the ball, Rizwan Ibralebbe claimed 16 wickets across the season, alongside valuable contributions from Mufaris (16 wickets).

With both XIs securing top spot and promotion, Serendib Cricket Club can look back on a 2025 season marked by consistent performances, effective teamwork, and standout individual contributions.

The club now looks forward to the challenge of higher divisions, confident that this year’s success will provide the foundation for even greater achievements in seasons to come.