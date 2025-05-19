In a Sussex League Division 3 East match packed with drama, Little Common Ramblers emerged victorious over Hailsham in a dominant 108-run win, overcoming an early injury blow and capitalising on a slowing pitch to full effect.

Little Common’s skipper made a crucial decision after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, which would prove crucial as the surface deteriorated later in the day, making run-scoring increasingly difficult.

However, the game took an early twist in the second over when Charlie Cozens suffered an unfortunate injury and was ruled out of action – a potential turning point that threatened to derail Hailsham’s plans. Sub fielder and club legend Ben Bowles luckily was able to take on 12th man duties.

Little Common launched a powerful batting display led by an extraordinary innings from Malcolm Johnson, whose 125 off 113 balls lit up the ground. Johnson displayed a blend of timing and power, striking 12 boundaries and clearing the ropes seven times. His knock anchored the innings as wickets fell around him, with Chris Meredith also contributing a fluent 46.

There were handy cameos from Ed Feist (35 off 31) and Varun Khullar (23), but it was Johnson’s masterclass that powered Little Common to a strong total of 264 all out in 44.2 overs.

Hailsham’s bowlers fought hard, with Diesel Hallett and Jason Tibble each picking up three wickets and Ollie McDonald chipping in with another three, but none could fully contain the Johnson juggernaut.

Chasing a stiff target on a deteriorating pitch, Hailsham never quite found their rhythm. Early wickets from Kaleb Auld, who removed both openers and danger man Jason Tibble, put Little Common in control. The spin twins Renay Meadows and Varun Khullar tightened the noose further, each claiming three scalps to dismantle the middle and lower order.

Despite a brief counter-attack from Simon Dunning (39 off 31) and a stubborn 30 from Ethan Dawber, the innings fizzled out at 156 all out in 31.3 overs. With Cozens unavailable to bat due to his injury, Hailsham were effectively a batter short, and it told as wickets tumbled in clusters.

Special mention must go to Renay Meadows, whose spell of 3-18 in 9 overs broke the spine of Hailsham’s middle order, and Khullar, who sealed the win with a brilliant 6.3-over burst.

It was a comprehensive performance from Little Common, built on smart tactics, clinical bowling, and a sensational century from Malcolm Johnson. In a match that swung with early drama, the toss – and the injury to Cozens – proved to be defining moments in this memorable encounter.

The 1s Lyons player of the match went to Diesel Hallett for a brilliant spell of seam bowling.