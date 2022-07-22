East Sussex cricket: Barry proud after England call-up - Buxted win battle of Parks

Crowhurst Park CC legend Martin Barry has played for England over-50s.

In his first season playing over-50s cricket for Sussex, Barry hit a purple patch with the bat. Little did he know what was to follow.

Scoring 94 playing against Essex, he caught the eye of England manager Peter Rider. He followed this with 104 not out against Buckinghamshire – and the adventure began.

Martin Barry of Crowhurst Park - and now England over-50s

A few weeks later he found himself part of the England Over-50s squad playing in a four nations tournament against West Indies, India and Wales, at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire and Marlborough College.

He said his first impression was the professionalism of all the players and support staff. He impressed against India scoring a rapid 40 in an opening partnership of 60, setting England on their way to a comfortable victory.

He played in all three matches and England were unbeaten.

Barry said his proudest moment was wearing the Three Lions on his shirt and singing the National Anthem at the start of the tournament.

Nick Avis batted superbly for Nutley against Hellingly

Buxted Park v Crowhurst Park - Sussex League Div 3 East

Buxted beat Crowhurst in cricket’s battle of the Parks in division three west of the Sussex League.

Buxted travelled to Crowhurst with both teams in a rich vein of form. The sides, both promoted from Division 4 last season, have given good accounts of themselves in Division 3 this season.

Buxted’s Tom Clift won the toss and elected to bat on good wicket.

Buxted flew out of the traps with opening pair Hunter (57) and Read (38) hitting the rope regularly despite skilful bowling from their opponents.

The pair took the score to 101 before Read fell for 38 off Benta.

Benta (1/30) and N Peters (3/30) tied the side down in the middle overs, with both bowling economical spells while taking wickets.

At 145-4, the batting side knew they would need a good finish to get to a strong total. When Olive (41) and Barnes (28) came to the crease, they knew their role was to up the rate. And they did.

The pair found the boundary a combined 12 times and helped Buxted to a brilliant total of 255-8.

Crowhurst Park are renowned for their ability to chase high totals but opening the bowling, leg spinner D Heater (4/57) made the breakthrough for Buxted, removing the dangerous Payne, and when Powell joined him in the pavilion a few overs later, there was work to do for Crowhurst Park.

The prolific Benta (26) and Rayment (48) batted sensibly to get the hosts up to 108-2 before the latter fell to Cockcroft (3/26) , who bowled exceptionally.

The spin trio of Heater, Hunter and Cockcroft, aided by a nice spell from I Heater and a good team effort in the field, meant wickets did fall.

The hosts ended 63 runs short of Buxted’s total, a win keeps Buxted Park in second spot.

Elsewhere, the Buxted Park 2nd XI beat Mayfield, thanks to contributions from the ever-consistent Towfique Ahmed and U15 Toby Leonard with the bat helping them reach 313-4.

The 3rd XI had a thrilling three-wicket win over Hastings, thanks to Steve Lovell’s unbeaten 61.

The 4th XI were thrashed by Hailsham.

Crowhurst Park round-up

For the third week running three out of Crowhurst Park’s four teams came away with victories.

But the first XI fell short (see Buxted Park report above).

Park’s 2nd XI were away to Glynde where the visitors lost early wickets.

Fresh back from England U50s duties Martin Barry (71) helped the recovery along with J Wilson (49).

W Orr (50*) and J Bunday (42) helped the Crows close on 246-4.

Replying, Glynde lost early wickets and were 59-3. Park bowlers stayed in control as wickets fell at regular intervals. Glynde’s innings closed on 212-9, giving Park maximum points.

Park 3rd XI, at home to Pevensey, fielded first and Pevensey closed on 201-8. The home side’s successful bowlers were Lekhan Mestha (3-28) and Monty Watson (2-33).

D Flanagan (73*) played the anchor role, allowing J Harley (59) and S Antony (31) to score freely. Park cruised home just two wickets down.

Crowhurst Park 4ths had a narrow victory away to Bexhill.

Hailsham CC v Dome Mission

Hailsham hosted Dome Mission on a scorching day and the Recreation Ground. Hailsham lost the toss and were asked to field in the heat.

Anthony and Bellett once again opened up, with the former taking the first scalp of the day 4 balls into the innings, snicking off to stand-in keeper Rippengal for his first of three catches during the day. The Dome Mission batsman found regular partnerships throughout the innings, making the Hailsham fielding unit work extremely hard to restrict the score.

Bellett and Ollie McDonald took 3-fer each throughout the innings, with Dunning taking a further 2, to restrict Dome Mission to 234 all out, having looked like scoring 300+ for a long while.

The batting innings for Hailsham started appallingly, with 5 of the top 6 scoring less than 5 runs each. Dunning and Anthony combined well, before both fell for 45 and 23 respectively. Tom McDonald and Bellett combined for another excellent partnership, with the former batting superbly and reaching 50 for the first time this season. It was, however, in vain as Hailsham fell 53 runs short and slipped to another disappointing defeat.

Hellingly 2nd 146 for 7 lost to Nutley 211 for 8 - Division 10 East

Nutley went back to the top of the table with victory at Hellingly as other results went their way.

Having elected to bat Nutley lost their customary early wicket before Nick Avis (84) and Mark Reed (40) rolled back the years to put on 88 for the second wicket.

Trevor Lucas (25) boosted the run rate late on to see the visitors to 211-8 from their 40 overs as Vince Rose (5/19) bowled superbly to keep the score in check.

Hellingly were never up with the rate in reply as more 'old guard' performances for Nutley, this time with the ball, restricted the scoring as wickets fell regularly.

Nathaniel Dixon (50*) and Sachin Jose (35) batted solidly but two wickets apiece for Avis (2/36), Ian Ritchie (2/19) and Vivek Singh (2/44) ensured victory by 65 runs.

This week Nutley host Robertsbridge in a top-of-the-table clash.

Barcombe v Balcombe - Div 5 Central

Balcombe 202-9 in 40 overs; Kane Black 3-19 Allan Trower 3-30 Will Marler 3-60; Barcombe 83 all out in 24.2 overs

Matt Cordwell 21. Barcombe lost by 119 runs.

Mayfield 4ths v Barcombe 2nds - Div 11 East (North)

Mayfield 197-9 in 40 overs; Will Johanson 3-20; Barcombe 81 all out in 25 overs; Will Johanson 25. Barcombe lost by 116 runs.

BEXHILL CC

A charity cricket event is being hosted by Bexhill Cricket Club on September 4 in aid of Heads On.

It is specifically aimed at raising funds for suicide prevention in Sussex.

There will be five teams, including hosts Bexhill Cricket Club, Sussex Partnership NHS, Sussex Police, Hastings Direct and Cricket District competing in a T10 tournament.

There will be family activities, food, a raffle and live music.

Keely's Cricket are supplying a raffle prize and matchballs and Sussex Cricket have donated tickets to be raffled. Other prizes are coming in from local businesses.

Polegate & Stone Cross II v Bexhill III - Div 9 East

Having won the toss and batted Bexhill accumulated 225-5 primarily thanks to the efforts of veterans Richard Matthews (92) & Martin Phillimore (43*).

Callum Phillimore (33) failed to outscore his father and but still made a telling contribution along with Sam Rimmer (20*). For Polegate Dan Bartlett & Marc Small took two wickets apiece.

In Polegate’s reply Bexhill captain Adam Smith capitalised on a new found ability to swing the ball in, taking 6-30 as the hosts were bowled out for 150.

On a good day for the older player Alan Williams made 61, ably supported by a more youthful Billy Knight (32).

Sidley 162-7 (12pts); Wadhurst 163-8 (26pts)

Sidley were edged out by two wickets in a close contest away to Wadhurst.

And in an unusual family feat, all eight wickets taken by Sidley's bowlers in the Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East match went to players with the surname Ramsden.

Craig Ramsden led the way with 3-26 from nine overs, his brother Jamie took 2-14 from three, cousin Steve 2-28 from 6.5 and dad Trevor 1-39 from nine.

But the family affair wasn't quite enough to secure victory on another hot afternoon as Wadhurst reached their target of 163 with two wickets and 19 balls to spare.

Sidley had earlier totalled 162-7 from their 40 overs after captain Craig Ramsden, for once, lost the toss and his team was asked to bat first.

It was an innings where six batters reached double figures, but only one made it to 25 and none went beyond 40 against a Wadhurst attack which shared the wickets around.

Chris Hunnisett top-scored with 39, Steve Ramsden made 23, Paul Oxborrow 21 not out, David Coveney 19, Jamie Ramsden 16 and Amie Anderson 10.