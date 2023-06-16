East Sussex cricket: Glynde gear up for National Cup test… Eastbourne beaten by leaders… Crowhurst win battle of Parks

There’s news from Glynde and Beddingham, Barcombe, Eastbourne, Hailsham, Crowhurst Park, Buxted Park and Battle in our latest East Sussex cricket round-up.

Glynde were well beaten by Rottingdean in their latest Sussex League Division 3 East encounter.

Batting first, no Glynde player really got going as Glynde reached 236-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Hobden top scored with 58, while George Burton Durham 49 and Robbie Mouland 45 added good contributions.

Ollie Constable was Crowhurst Park's MoM

But it was a below par score as Tim Devitt with 3-57 and Mohammad R-Mustaq-Islam (2-24) restricted the run rate.

Rottingdean had little trouble in reaching the target as they got home losing just two wickets.

Sean Campleman (108*) and Mohammad R-MustaIslam (72) scored quickly for a comfortable Rottingdean win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glynde II fared no better at Eastbourne III, losing by 81 runs.

Eastbourne started well with Issac Bashir (79) scoring quickly, along with Tom Kelly (25) and Hugo Walsh (22).

Glynde struck back well and were able to restrict their opponents to 215.

Glynde started well with the bat and Jani Find (45), James Peck (35) and Charlie Silvester (23) put Glynde on top, however a collapse followed and Glynde were bowled out for 134.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hellingly III beat Glynde III. Glynde reached 225-8 thanks to an excellent 92 from Tom Murphy, with Tony Silvester (32) and Wyatt Watson (22*) scoring late runs.

Hellingly III won in the penultimate over for the loss of five wickets with Stuart Munnery (83) scoring well to complete a poor afternoon for Glynde.

Tomorrow Glynde travel to Rye, while on Sunday Glynde are at home to Redbourne in the last 32 of the Voneus Village Cup.

Glynde are expected to be close to full strength, however Redbourn are a very dangerous side, as they showed in their victory at Glynde three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game starts at 1pm and the bar will be open and after the tea interval, there will be a barbecue.

Glynde hope that as many spectators will come along and support the 2023 Sussex champions in their quest for a place in the last 16.

Buxted Park lost by 31 runs in the Division 2 derby at Crowhurst Park.

Isaac and Dom Heater and Arslan Khan each took two wickets as Crowhurst totalled 287-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the reply Nicholas Cockcroft hit a 17-boundary 102 but could not find enough support as Buxted were all out for 256.

Eastbourne CC skipper Jacob Smith was able to look on the bright side despite a 54-run defeat away to Sussex Premier leaders Cuckfield.

The Saffrons side were all out for 257 in reply to Cuckfield’s 311-7 declared.

Scott Lenham and Jordan Turner’s half-centuries were not enough after Cooper luke took three wickets in the hosts’ innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Smith said: “Despite coming out on the wrong side of the result, I thought it was another positive day for us against top of the table opposition.

"It was always going to be an uphill task when we were stuck in the field first but all the players put in a real shift in some hot conditions.

"The pitch was brilliant to bat on and the outfield was lightning fast so we didn't feel like 300 was too much above par.

"We probably ran out of steam, physically and metaphorically, during the chase, having looked on top for the majority of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Scott Lenham and Jordan Turner batted brilliantly again and put us into a winning position.

"Unfortunately once they both got out, we didn't quite have the firepower to get home.

"Cuckfield had a strong day with bat and ball and maybe just about deserved that final wicket in the end.

"We've had a tricky start to the season playing against many of the teams that are at the top of the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We feel like we've been competing well and aren't far away from producing some of our best cricket.

"Hopefully that will start against Bognor at home this Saturday.”

Isfield v Hailsham

Division 4 East

Hailsham travelled to Isfield on an absolute scorcher to try to keep up their good momentum so far this season.

Skipper Andrew Anthony won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch that looked as though it would break up later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening pair of Ciaran Peacock and Ollie McDonald knew seeing off the new ball would go a long way to a decent score.

Scoring only three runs an over during the powerplay period didn’t phase the pair, and they looked to push on once the change bowlers had been brought on.

McDonald deposited five sixes on his way to 59 off 45 balls, before being removed after one shot too many.

Peacock held up an end well, rotating the strike where possible, and allowing the harder-hitting Dunning (34) and Tom McDonald (31) to score runs around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacock was eventually removed for 85 after trying to push on the rate in the final five overs.

A huge six over long off by No11 Shankar Bala summed up and excellent innings for Hailsham, finishing 252-9 off of their 45.

Hailsham were confident and this rose with a fine catch from Will Royall off Bellett.

Williams, after a well-made 34, snicked to Hicks off Shankar Bala. Wickets fell regularlywith Hallett taking 4-30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small rebuild from Thornicroft (45) and Halsey (32) was not enough as Hailsham won by 78 runs.

Crowhurst beat Buxted in the Battle of the Parks in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.

Red-ball cricket has not been played at the Walcott Ground for over five years but after promotion to the second tier for Crowhurst at the end of last season, it is back on the agenda for 2023.

In reply to the Crows’ target of 288, the visitors set off in a quickfire manner, racing to 57 before the early introduction of spin into the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Constable (4-92) made the breakthrough, sending the usually prolific George Read (seven) back to the pavilion.

Arslan Khan (59) continued to enjoy the rapid outfield before he fell to Nick Peters (1-55).

As wickets began to fall Buxted needed to consolidate their innings, and Nicholas Cockcroft and Redding Barnes (26) punished any loose deliveries and the chase was on with the visitors prospering.

At 211-5 the match was delicately poised but the re-introduction of the pace attack led to Jordan Shaw (4-49) running through the middle order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cockcroft (102) reached a deserved ton and looking very dangerous, until he was last to fall with 31 runs still required to earn Crowhurst an excellent victory.

Earlier the Crows went about their innings with confidence on a very true pitch.

Shaw (56) showed his all-round qualities and Tom Powell (62) regained his form.

Vital middle order runs were contributed by debutant Toby Burdekin (20), Clive Tong (52) and Matt Constable (39) who all helped set up Park to declare on 287-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxted Park bowlers William Sheffield (2-33), Dominic Heater (2-46) and Khan (2-29) performed with distinction.

Crowhurst Park MoM was Ollie Constable.

Crowhurst Park’s other teams endured with much less good fortune last weekend.

In a sometimes bad-tempered match away to Hailsham (210) CPCC 2nd XI lost by 96 runs.

CPCC’s 4th XI (165) lost to Bexhill Strikers (166-5).

Crowhurst Park 3rd XI: 227-9

Battle 2nd XI: 228-5

Battle won by 5 wickets

A record fourth wicket partnership of 167 for Battle between Phil Bourn (94) and Leigh Tullett (79*) decided this match on an uncomfortably hot afternoon at Claremont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park batted first and although Battle’s Michael Dudgeon (2-35) proved a little erratic in his opening spell, he did dismiss both openers, one to a quite stunning running catch by Josh Bourn at deep mid-wicket.

Sachin Gopinath (35), Muhammed Kaniyath (30), and particularly Monty Watson (73) rebuilt the innings steadily.

At 180-3 and with eight overs left, a big score looked probable.

A buzzard, drifting lazily over the trees around the ground, also looked likely to find suitable carrion in fielders suffering in the heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the high standard of Battle’s fielding had been maintained all afternoon and remained so in the final stages of Park’s innings.

Tullett held on to a steepler at long-on off Kieran Dudgeon’s bowling to see the end of Albin Kuriakose (16), who had threatened to build on two mighty blows dispatched into the surrounding woodland.

Tullett himself then almost removed the rest with impressive figures of 5-37 to keep the score beneath 230.

Battle’s reply did not start in the most encouraging fashion, with Kaniyath (2-22) and Kuriakose (3-49) posing a considerable threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the score at 36-3, the odds seemed to be stacked in Park’s favour.

However, it was that partnership that then made a difference: Bourn drove and glanced with excellent timing, while the left-handed Tullett dispatched anything loose with conviction.

By the time Bourn fell just short of a century, the game was almost done and Battle got safely home to win by five wickets.

Battle’s first XI believe they notched two club records in their 23-run home win over Bells Yew Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Newman scored 202 – thought to be a club record – as they totalled 360.

He shared a fifth wicket partnership of 246 with Laurence Flint, also thought to be a club best.

BYG battled valiantly in reply but ended on 337-5.

Battle’s first XI sit nicely in second in Division 6 East.

Ringmer v Barcombe

Div 5 East

Ringmer 218-7 in 40 overs; Harry Stewart 3-49 Nick Beck 3-59; Barcombe 222-8 in 35.1 overs; Harry Stewart 44 Joe Wheatley 30 Will Marler 26 Paul Coppard 24no Allan Trower 20. Barcombe won by 2 wkts.

Barcombe 2nd v Ringmer 3rd