East Sussex cricket: Rain saves Glynde CC - Barcombe CC win big

Crowhurst Park v Glynde

Sussex Div 3 East

Glynde struck lucky in Saturday's first league game away at Crowhurst Park, where the home side rattled up, 253-8, thanks to good contributions from Demari Benta 72, Bradley Payne 60 and Joseph Lovell 38.

Will Burton Durham 4-50 and Louis Baron 2-60 were Glynde’s only wicket takers, as there were also 2 run outs.

Glynde had collapsed to 47-4 when rain finally meant the game was abandoned as a draw. Glynde take 10 .points from the game.

Glynde II had an excellent game with S Peters II.

Glynde batted first and reached 222-8 with Tom Silvester scoring a fine 66, David Carke 44 and Charlie Silvester 37 batted well too, but Glynde fell away badly in the final 10 overs when a score of 250 looked very likely.

Danny Killalea 56 and Brian Hilton 40 batted well and St Peters worked themselves into a good position at 131-3.

An excellent spell of bowling from Gavin Sutherland 4-22 put Glynde in a very strong position with the away side on 156-8, but Jamie Ricketts with 33 not out and Graham Parker 21 not out saw St Peters II across the winning line for a two-wicket win with 10 balls remaining.

Glynde III scored 235-8 against Bells Yew Green III with David Churton 87, Colin Quinn 61 and Tony Silvester 29 not out batting well for Glynde. Bells Yiew Green reached the total comfortably for the loss of five wickets.

A very dissapointing Sunday saw Glynde beaten in the National Village Cup.

Mayfield scored 245-8 with Harry Lloyd 75, Matt Cooke 58 and Rob Raymond 30 scoring well for the home side, while Will Burton Durham 2-45 and Charlie Silvester 2-55 were the leading wicket takers for Glynde.

Yet again Glynde had a dreadful start losing their first five wickets for just 28 runs.

George Burton Durham 50, Charlie Silvester 27, Tom Pedley 24 and Will Burton Durham 20, managed to get Glynde up to 183, with Glynde’s No11 Charlie Saunder’s having to retire hurt after being struck underneath his helmet from a rising delivery.

This weekend Glynde are at home to Bexhill in the League with a 12.30pm start.

Barcombe v Keymer & Hassocks

Division 5 Central

Barcombe 273-5 in 40 overs Harry Stewart 67 Allan Trower 54no Matt Tucker 50 Joe Wheatley 32 Will Marler 23; Keymer 101 all out in 28.4 overs Matt Tucker 4-51 Allan Trower 3-9 (in 8 overs) Paul Coppard 2-23. Barcombe won by 172 runs

Cricket is back and it was an unseasonably warm but grey May day that greeted the Barcombe squad at the glorious BRG for the first game of the season against Keymer and Hassocks.

Team selection had been tough and there had been some last-minute changes to the team.

New skipper Harry Stewart immediately showed how he would do things differently to Sanjay Patel by winning the toss and electing to bat on a pitch that looked a bit green but was flat.

Stewart and Will Marler opened the innings and got Barcombe off to a positive start despite the ball swinging and seaming.

They utilised the rapid outfield to expertly find gaps and had taken Barcombe past 50 before Marler finally edged one to slip.

Duncan Johanson joined Stewart and began to build a partnership, mostly taken forward by Stewart although Johanson’s role of anchoring one end proved crucial for later in the innings.

At the halfway stage Barcombe had 78

Stewart notched up a well-made 50 but fell soon after for 67 with the score on 105.

Joe Wheatley, batting where he should be, took on the mantle of scoring for the next few overs.

Johanson finally went and Keymer’s hopes of skittling the lower order raised as they saw next man Matt Tucker walking to the crease. This optimism lasted four overs, which was all it took for Tucker to completely destroy them.

In a brutal display of clean hitting he smashed 50 in 18 balls, Wheatley scoring one in the same period.

New man in Allan Trower was able to reap the rewards by finding the boundary regularly too.

Wheatley fell, caught in the deep, but this just brought Keith Savage to the crease. Together with Trower, who ended on 54 not out, he took Barcombe to the close, adding another 70 in a superb partnership. Barcombe finally closed on 273 having added 195 in the final 20 overs.

After an uncharacteristic team display with the bat it was service as usual as Trower took up the role of opening from the pavilion end, with Savage donning the gloves and looking as class as ever behind the stumps.

Trower and Tucker and both immediately found the perfect length to challenge the Keymer batsmen. Tucker made the first breakthroughs, claiming two wickets in an over with Marler and Savage taking good catches.

Trower forced one into the air and Barcombe were well on top. Tucker and Trower continued to nag away on a good length and chip away at the wickets column.

Tucker clean bowled the opposition skipper. They were aided by superb fielding - John Coppard and Ollie Allsobrook chasing everything.

Oli Palmer produced the moment of magic, diving and clutching a superb grab off Trower to bring another wicket.

After 16 overs, Keymer were 7 down, 4 for Tucker and 3 for Trower, and already on the way to being beaten.

Paul Coppard and Stewart found it harder to induce the nick or break through the defences as the ball got slightly older. Eventually both picked up a wicket and then Coppard clean bowled the number 10 to give Barcombe the win.

It had been a professional demolition job and a fantastic start to the season. Tomorrow the team travel to Balcombe for the combe derby.