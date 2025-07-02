Eastbourne CC held out for a hard-fought draw at Hastings in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a scorching day in Hastings, Eastbourne won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Opening bowlers Jack Meacher and Jared Humphreys set the tone early, with Humphreys striking twice and Meacher claiming three key wickets to put the hosts under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the early breakthroughs, Hastings’ lower order dug in well, adding valuable runs to lift the total to a competitive 194.

Eastbournes CC's Jack Meacher had success against Hastings

Jack Trubshaw finished the innings strongly, picking up the final three wickets.

In response, Eastbourne suffered an uncharacteristic top-order collapse, slipping to 40-5 – a rare sight given the consistency of their batting performances so far this season.

David Twine provided much-needed stability with a composed 39 off 64 balls. With the game in the balance, Jonny Meardon and Trubshaw held firm through the final seven overs to secure a hard-fought draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings claimed 12 points from the match, while Eastbourne returned home with 10. The result means Eastbourne – in third – remain the only unbeaten side in the division as they turn their focus to hosting Brighton this weekend.