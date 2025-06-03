Eastbourne Cricket Club Men's 2nd X1 continue perfect start

Eastbourne CC 2nd X1 have also continued their perfect start to the season winning all 5 games and head the Sussex Cricket League Div 5 East

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne 2nd XI secured their fifth consecutive win of the season, defeating Newick 1st XI by 66 runs to remain top of Division 5 East.

Played at the beautiful Sheffield Park ground, Eastbourne skipper Jamie Hamilton won the toss and elected to bat, a decision he may have been ruing when Scott Warren (3-27) took two early wickets. On a pitch with inconsistent bounce and movement in the air, Eastbourne’s club chairman Jon Purdey and Josh Ansell rebuilt well, putting on 79 for the third wicket. A sharp direct hit from Newick skipper Matt Sawyer dismissed Ansell for 35 and led to a flurry of wickets leaving Eastbourne 146-6. Purdey remained, continuing his early season form by anchoring the innings superbly with some imperious driving and deft touches. Having brought up his hundred off 103 balls with a straight drive, he was dismissed four balls later before Matt Sawyer (3-23) wrapped up the innings on 185. Eastbourne failed to bat out the 40 overs, with Joshua Coppard (2-41) and Will Sawyer (1-41) among the wicket-takers, utilising conditions effectively and restricting the visiting team to a respectable total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An excellent tea prepared by the Newick tea ladies was enjoyed by all ahead of Newick's reply. Opening bowlers, Ben Hacker and Ben Barter broke the resistance of the top order, bringing Eastbourne valuable wickets and control. Hacker started proceedings forcing Samuel Carter to edge to Josh Dowsett, who took two fantastic slip catches. Barter joined the action, swinging the ball beautifully to take four wickets for 28, including a double wicket maiden over dismissing Matt Sawyer (1) and Will Sawyer (0). Opener Alex Heasman resisted well for 24, watching batters fall around him, but Hacker (2-19) finished his eight over spell dismissing him, leaving Newick 48 for 6.

Jon Purdey after scoring a superb 100 for Eastbourne CC 2nds

Young Harry Jordan bowled with good control, clean bowling Scott Warren while spinner Jonny Meardon extracted considerable turn and bounce as the wicket deteriorated. Louis Ramsey (8) was the unfortunate victim of a sharply spinning delivery from Meardon. Number 9 batter Theo McCann looked the most comfortable of the Newick batters, top scoring with 43 not out but the combination of Meardon and seamer Tom McDonald ended the Newick fightback on 117 with Meardon and stand-in keeper Hamilton combining for the final wicket of Chetan Patel.

A highly competitive low-scoring match was played in fantastic spirits on both sides, with Purdey's 100 and Eastbourne's opening bowlers providing the edge. Thank you to the Newick tea ladies for a wonderful tea.

Eastbourne stay top of the Division 5 East table with 5 wins from 5 while Newick move to 6th in the table with 1 win from 4. Newick head to Lewes Priory in the first match in June while Eastbourne host Herstmonceux in the battle of the division's two unbeaten sides.