Eastbourne cricketers continue 100 per cent starts to season

Eastbourne CC’s first first XI continued their perfect start to the season with another convincing win against Worthing and remain top of Sussex League Division 2.

Their fourth consecutive victory came as they overcame Worthing by 47 runs at The Saffrons.

After winning the toss, Eastbourne chose to bat first on a green-tinged surface that offered plenty for the bowlers, following a week of wet weather.

Despite the challenging conditions, the batting unit dug in to post a competitive total.

Eastbournes CC's Jack Meacher

Scott Lenham anchored the innings with a composed 51* off 76 balls, while Toby Burderkin (48 off 70) provided early stability. Toby Leonard chipped in with a handy 22 off 34, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 201 in their 45 overs.

Eastbourne’s bowlers made the most of the conditions, with Jack Meacher producing a devastating opening spell that tore through Worthing’s top order.

His 5-33 from nine overs had the visitors reeling at 19-5 and set the tone for the rest of the innings. Jack Trubshaw bowled with great control during the middle phase, returning figures of 1-17 from six overs, while Mark Tomsett closed things out clinically at the death, taking 1-4 from three tidy overs.

Worthing were eventually dismissed for 154 in the 41st over, falling short by 47 runs.

The result keeps Eastbourne unbeaten in the league with four wins from four. They now look ahead to their next fixture away at Roffey twos this weekend, aiming to maintain their momentum and extend their impressive early-season form.

Eastbourne’s second XI secured their fifth consecutive win, defeating Newick by 66 runs to remain top of Division 5 East.

At the beautiful Sheffield Park ground, Eastbourne skipper Jamie Hamilton elected to bat, a decision he may have been ruing when Scott Warren (3-27) took two early wickets.

On a pitch with inconsistent bounce and movement in the air, Eastbourne club chairman Jon Purdey and Josh Ansell put on 79 for the third wicket. A sharp direct hit from Newick skipper Matt Sawyer dismissed Ansell for 35 and led to a flurry of wickets, leaving Eastbourne 146-6.

Purdey remained, anchoring the innings superbly. Having brought up his hundred off 103 balls with a straight drive, he was dismissed four balls later before Matt Sawyer (3-23) wrapped up the innings on 185.

In the Newick reply, opening bowlers Ben Hacker and Ben Barter broke the resistance of the top order, bringing Eastbourne wickets and control. Hacker forced Samuel Carter to edge to Josh Dowsett, who took two fantastic slip catches.

Barter swung the ball beautifully to take four for 28, including a double wicket maiden. Opener Alex Heasman resisted well for 24 but Hacker (2-19) finished his spell dismissing him, leaving Newick 48-6.

Young Harry Jordan clean bowled Scott Warren while spinner Jonny Meardon extracted considerable turn and bounce, snaring Louis Ramsey (8).

Theo McCann looked the most comfortable of the Newick batters, top scoring with 43 not out but Meardon and seamer Tom McDonald ended the Newick fightback on 117 with Meardon and stand-in keeper Hamilton combining for the final wicket of Chetan Patel.

Eastbourne stay top of the Division 5 East table with five wins from five. Eastbourne next host Herstmonceux in the battle of the division's two unbeaten sides.