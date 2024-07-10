Eastbourne Under 15s are Sussex cricket champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spirits are high at Eastbourne Cricket Club after their under 15’s side beat Three Bridges to become U15 Sussex T20 champions on 28th June.

The win sees them qualify for the Regional rounds of the ECB U15 National Cup and they face a trip to Slough CC.

Eastbourne won the toss and elected to field and Three Bridges were held to 109/9 from 20 overs.

Wickets came across the board from five different bowlers with Mark Mckie leading the way with 3 for 20.

Eastbourne Under 15 Cricket Team

Eastbourne came out to bat and Three Bridges turned out to be very good in the field.

Thomas Van Rensburg opened with 15 from 26 alongside Rupert Anderson who scored 21 from 20 balls.