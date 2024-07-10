Eastbourne Under 15s are Sussex cricket champions
The win sees them qualify for the Regional rounds of the ECB U15 National Cup and they face a trip to Slough CC.
Eastbourne won the toss and elected to field and Three Bridges were held to 109/9 from 20 overs.
Wickets came across the board from five different bowlers with Mark Mckie leading the way with 3 for 20.
Eastbourne came out to bat and Three Bridges turned out to be very good in the field.
Thomas Van Rensburg opened with 15 from 26 alongside Rupert Anderson who scored 21 from 20 balls.
But it was Harry Jordon who scored 37 runs from 35 balls and was not out and carried his bat to bring the victory to Eastbourne winning by one wicket and with just four balls to spare.
