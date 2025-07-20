Edenbridge 2nd XI v Southwick and Shoreham 1st XI
Edenbridge openers Adam Gilmour (31) and Stuart Gibbs (49) got off to a flyer but when Gary Mussen and Paul Hudson made vital breakthroughs, up stepped twirler Dorgan to rip the heart out of the Kent side, pocketing 5 wickets for 37 runs in his 9 over spell. There were also fine spells from Harry Sutton and Hudson helping to keep the score down to 140 for 7.
In reply the Wickers began well, Adam Walter top scoring with 35 and Dean Ghasemi 13 but after the dismissal of Sutton for a well-struck 29, it was the turn of the Southwick and Shoreham middle order to have a wobble. Thankfully, that man Dorgan found his batting form, his 26 not out and 13 runs from debutant Rishi Saini seeing his team home for loss of 8 wickets and with 2 overs to spare.
Speaking post-match Dorgan said “it was a cracking game, a great team effort with contributions from everyone. The chase was a bit closer than we would have liked but we were happy with the win”