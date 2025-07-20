Edenbridge 2nd XI v Southwick and Shoreham 1st XI

By Steve Carden
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2025, 19:08 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 10:16 BST
Captain Harry Dorgan stood tall amongst his troops, summoning up a brilliant all round performance to take the Wickers to victory in a close-fought battle. Dorgan won the toss and chose to field in a match reduced to 36 overs a side due to showery conditions

Edenbridge openers Adam Gilmour (31) and Stuart Gibbs (49) got off to a flyer but when Gary Mussen and Paul Hudson made vital breakthroughs, up stepped twirler Dorgan to rip the heart out of the Kent side, pocketing 5 wickets for 37 runs in his 9 over spell. There were also fine spells from Harry Sutton and Hudson helping to keep the score down to 140 for 7.

In reply the Wickers began well, Adam Walter top scoring with 35 and Dean Ghasemi 13 but after the dismissal of Sutton for a well-struck 29, it was the turn of the Southwick and Shoreham middle order to have a wobble. Thankfully, that man Dorgan found his batting form, his 26 not out and 13 runs from debutant Rishi Saini seeing his team home for loss of 8 wickets and with 2 overs to spare.

Speaking post-match Dorgan said “it was a cracking game, a great team effort with contributions from everyone. The chase was a bit closer than we would have liked but we were happy with the win”

Related topics:Southwick
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice