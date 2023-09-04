Eleven-year-old cricketer has stunning season scoring more than 1,000 runs for Sussex and Ifield

An 11-year-old cricketer has a starred for Ifield Cricket Club this season by scoring more than 850 runs.

In the current 2023 season, Dhruv Kannappan has scored 850+ runs for Ifield CC, he has finished on top of the entire Sussex Cricket Festival batting chart scoring 585 runs in 14 games competing against 250+ players in age groups 11-16. He only turned 11 in July.

He has also taken 37 wickets as a medium pace bowler.

Dhruv started playing his first cricket match when he was five-years-old in a softball match for Ifield Cricket Club in U9's match.

Dhruv Kannappan with the U12s Shield. Picture: Kannappan Chander

Later he was selected for Sussex County Cricket Junior academy when he was seven.

He started playing in hard ball cricket matches from age seven, he scored his first 50 in an U12s match at age eight, he scored 66 not out playing as opening batsman.

He also scored a match-winning 64 not out in U12s finals last year to win Sussex cricket festival match for Ifield Cricket Club