It’s always reassuring when you see a chef eating his own cooking.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, although it isn’t really necessary to prove the excellence of Horsham’s wicket, just in case there was any doubt, groundsman Alex Eliis – on his seasonal debut for the club’s Thursday XI - notched an outstanding 106 from 72 balls.

His ton featured 13 fours and five sixes before he retired, against visiting Brighton Brunswick, for whom Ellis has previously played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batting with 15-year-old recent Horsham first XI debutant George Bamford (61 not out), the pair put on 126 for the fifth wicket out of 253 all out, on their way to Horsham’s 62 run win

Alex Ellis takes a liking to the Horsham wicket

It was Ellis’ 12th century – he’s also a leg break bowler - and on Saturdays competes for Burgess Hill’s St Andrews CC, where his father also plays.

He told the County Times: “It was great batting out there with George – he’s going to play for England!”

Ahead of Brunswick’s innings 42-year-old Ellis finished off preparation of the pitch for a girls’ game on the neighbouring John Dew Ground, and later, to round off his busy day, rolled the main square until darkness finally forced him to abandon his labours.