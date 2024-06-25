Emotional victory for Saints
Saturday was an emotional day as Lewes St Michaels honoured their team mate Tom Bradford, who sadly passed last week, with a minute's silence before the game and went on to claim a wonderful victory, which was dedicated to him.
Shrey Nilvarna took a quite superb 7-29, with Naimat Zafary (2-26) and George Scott (1-32) combining to bowl out hosts Kerala Strikers for 121.
Naimat (38) and James Sale (27) put on a great opening partnership in reply.
Naweed Zafary (23) and Sakhib Syed (11 not out) then provided the required runs to get the victory with five wickets to spare.
A truly fitting tribute to Tom, who will be missed greatly.
