Emotional victory for Saints

By Matthew PillerContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 08:33 BST
Kerala Strikers 121 (all out, 26.1 overs) v. Lewes St Michaels 122-5 (26.1 overs)

Saturday was an emotional day as Lewes St Michaels honoured their team mate Tom Bradford, who sadly passed last week, with a minute's silence before the game and went on to claim a wonderful victory, which was dedicated to him.

Shrey Nilvarna took a quite superb 7-29, with Naimat Zafary (2-26) and George Scott (1-32) combining to bowl out hosts Kerala Strikers for 121.

Naimat (38) and James Sale (27) put on a great opening partnership in reply.

Naweed Zafary (23) and Sakhib Syed (11 not out) then provided the required runs to get the victory with five wickets to spare.

A truly fitting tribute to Tom, who will be missed greatly.

