Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer have both signed one-year contract extensions with Sussex CCC.

Archer has been with Sussex since 2016 and has taken 181 first-class wickets, as well as 44 T20 wickets and 42 Test wickets for England in 13 matches.

The explosive fast-bowler was also the leading wicket-taker for England in the 2019 ICC World Cup, where he bowled the historic super-over to help England beat New Zealand to the trophy.

This year, he made his return from injury in a Second XI game for Sussex before joining the England Men’s T20 squad at the ICC T20 World Cup, where his 10 wickets helped England to the semi-finals.

Archer has also been made available for selection by the ECB for the home T20 quarter-final against Lancashire Lightning on September 4.

Archer joins fellow seamer Robinson, who has also signed a one-year contract extension.

Robinson joined Sussex in 2015 and has since featured in 97 First-Class matches taking 423 wickets at an average of 21.11. The England Test bowler has been a key figure in the Sussex attack in both the County Championship and T20 Blast this season.

In the County Championship in 2024 Robinson has taken 27 wickets at an average of 24.33 and has also picked up 16 wickets in the Blast, helping the Sussex Sharks to secure a quarter-final place.

Robinson has also taken 76 Test wickets in 20 matches at an average of 22.92.

Archer said: “I am delighted to have signed another contract with Sussex, Hove feels like home to me, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Robinson, said: “I'm very pleased to extend my contract at Sussex for another year, the cricket we've played this year shows that we are going in a great direction as a team. I am looking forward to being a part of that for another year and to see us push on again as a Club.”

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace added: “I am delighted that both Jofra and Oliver have extended their contracts with the Club for another year.

“It is fantastic to see Jofra back playing and being able to enjoy his high level of skill on the field.

“He has made a significant contribution to club, even when he has not been able to play, and the pre-season camp to India was a great example of this.

“Oliver has played a key role for the team this season in both the County Championship and the Blast, and he has contributed hugely to the on-field progress we have made as a Club.