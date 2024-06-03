Everything changes after tea for Lancing bowlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Monday, May 27, Lancing played their latest Brodie match at home against Worthing Pavilion.

The day was sunny but windy and the green bowled well, even though there were a fair number of weeds growing in its surface.The games were played in a very friendly manner. However, Worthing took early leads in the pairs and one of the triple matches.

The second trip was closer, and the rink led by Roy Waddup held a healthy lead going into tea. However, as they say everything changes after tea. Worthing pulled further away and eventually won all four games, finishing with 73 shots to Lancing’s 44 shots, winning all 10 points on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 28th Brighton & Hove DL Division 2 League v Mackie was postponed until July 15 because of Mackie’s waterlogged green

A recent have-a-go session at Lancing BC | Submitted picture

The Thursday, May 30, Brodie Tray against Marine Gardens was played at their club a week after Lancing played them in a Stracey Shield, with a close win for Lancing.

After this result Marine Gardens wanted to win, and they tried hard to do so. However, in the Pairs Alan Bailey and David Cornwell had a good win 24-19.

There were mixed fortunes in the Triples where Marine Gardens had a good win 24-13, the other Triple was a win for Lancing, skipped by Chris Byrnes, 26-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rink lead by Phil Hillsden started badly with the first six end where Lancing were unable to score, however on the seventh end Marine Garden were 14-1 up and from there on they didn’t score a shot, whereby Lancing started to pressurise them continuing to score and the end result being a draw at 14-14.