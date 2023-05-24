Horsham CC claimed their first Sussex Cricket League Premier Division victory of the 2023 campaign courtesy of a 33-run home success over Eastbourne CC on Saturday.

The Lions won the toss and elected to bat, and threw down the gauntlet to their south coast opponents by posting 305-4 off their allotted 50 overs.

Joe Willis (61) and Ollie Haines (30) put on an opening stand of 79, before Horsham captain Nick Oxley (87) and Will Beer (87* off 74 balls) bludgeoned 156 in an excellent fourth-wicket partnership.

The reply saw Eastbourne reduced to 36-3 thanks to a devastating opening spell from the Lions’ Sam Martin-Jenkins (3-43).

But resistance was offered by Archie Lenham, batting at three. Lenham was eventually dismissed by Ben Williams (1-60) for 115 with the score at 208-8.

It was left to Oxley (1-43) and Haines (3-46) to mop up the last two Eastbourne wickets as Horsham claimed the 30 points.

The Lions, who sit fourth in the Premier Division after three games – two of which were cancelled, visit second-from-bottom Bognor Regis CC this Saturday.

Here is a selection of photos from the game courtesy of photographer John Lines.

1 . Excellent Horsham see off Eastbourne to claim first league win of the season - the match in 24 pictures Horsham CC claimed their first Sussex Cricket League Premier Division victory of the 2023 campaign courtesy of a 33-run home success over Eastbourne CC on Saturday. Photo: John Lines

2 . Excellent Horsham see off Eastbourne to claim first league win of the season - the match in 24 pictures Horsham CC claimed their first Sussex Cricket League Premier Division victory of the 2023 campaign courtesy of a 33-run home success over Eastbourne CC on Saturday. Photo: John Lines

3 . Excellent Horsham see off Eastbourne to claim first league win of the season - the match in 24 pictures Horsham CC claimed their first Sussex Cricket League Premier Division victory of the 2023 campaign courtesy of a 33-run home success over Eastbourne CC on Saturday. Photo: John Lines

4 . Excellent Horsham see off Eastbourne to claim first league win of the season - the match in 24 pictures Horsham CC claimed their first Sussex Cricket League Premier Division victory of the 2023 campaign courtesy of a 33-run home success over Eastbourne CC on Saturday. Photo: John Lines