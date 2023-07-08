Exciting plans revealed to make more of Eastbourne’s Saffrons sports facilities

An exciting rejuvenation project is underway at The Saffrons in Eastbourne.

The club has new sports and commercial opportunities in the pipeline aimed at securing the future of sport on the site for generations to come.

Roger Myall, chair of The Eastbourne Saffrons Sports Club Trust, said: “We’re focused on creating scope for more sports, fitness and well-being organisations to use and enjoy this unique space, while remaining the home of team sports in Eastbourne.

“Along with the introduction of padel tennis courts, we also have concurrent plans to refresh and enhance The Saffrons Clubhouse and create a new outdoor hospitality space with the introduction of ‘Saffrons Yard’.

The Saffrons | Contributed picture

“We want residents to be able to enjoy a wider variety of activities here.

" It’s a beautiful location inthe town and a precious space and community resource that could do more for more people.”

So how can local people help shape the future of The Saffrons?

To help realise its vision, the charitable trust that manages the club is looking to attract new trustees.

It is appealing to anyone in the community who has the passion and experience to help drive it forward.

Individuals interested in finding out more about the charitable trust or joining its Board of Trustees are invited to get in touch.

To do so, or to discuss commercial opportunities at the club, contact Roger Myall at [email protected]

The historic flint walls of The Saffrons Sports Club contain 18 acres of beautiful sports grounds in the heart of Eastbourne.

Established in 1886, it’s home to Eastbourne Cricket Club, Eastbourne Town Football Club, Eastbourne Hockey Club and Compton Croquet Club.

Cargo Gym, which offers outdoor gym classes for all, is also based within the grounds along with Saffrons Park Nursery which welcomes children from six weeks up to 11 years.

The Saffrons is a popular venue for functions and the perfect setting for Eastbourne’s favourite, family-friendly fireworks display. This takes place on Friday, November 3 this year.

Tickets will go on sale online nearer the time.

Follow @saffronsportsclub on Facebook and Instagram for details or visit www.thesaffrons.org