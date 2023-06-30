Polegate & Stone Cross Cricket Club are organising a fundraising event this Sunday, July 2, at Polegate War Memorial Recreation Ground to help raise funds for a family in need.

Father and son Marc and James Small, who both play cricket for Polegate & Stone Cross CC, have been through a lot as a family in the past 10 years.

Katie, beloved wife to Marc and mother to James and Rosie, aged 18 and 11, was informed a month ago she will no longer receive treatment for her rare form of cancer. This news has been devastating for her and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie was diagnosed with endometrial stromal sarcoma in 2013 and underwent a hysterectomy a month later. She began her chemotherapy in November 2013 and continued until July 2018, enduring difficult side effects that strained her family.

The Small family, for whom a special day will be held at Polegate and Stoine Cross CC on Sunday | Contributed picture

Despite the challenges, Katie persevered through her treatment, and she would not have been able to keep fighting through the pain and the side effects without the support of Marc and her two children. They have given her the strength to keep going.

In April 2019 Katie was told there were small deposits on her ovaries, and that the cancer had spread further. In October 2019 the disease had spread further, so she started treatment again. In January 2022 she was put on to yet another treatment regime causing harsh side effects including losing her hair and becoming bed-bound for six months.

In September 2022, Katie was told another treatment may help. She endured this last chemotherapy, which worked and gave them all hope. But in May, she was given the news that it was no longer effective and that no more treatment was going to be given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie believes life is about making memories with those she loves. Their family values experiences over possessions and they want to cherish the time they have left by creating unforgettable memories.

The club are fundraising to try to help fund trips, adventures and experiences that will allow Katie and her family to make the most of their remaining time together. Katie dreams of exploring new places, trying new things and creating beautiful memories for her family to treasure.

The Polegate & Stone Cross Cricket Club fundraising day on Sunday starts at 12.30pm and Marc and James will go head to head in a 40/40 cricket match supported by their team-mates, friends and family.

There will also be a raffle at the interval with some amazing prizes up for grabs including four tickets to Port Lympne Safari Park including a Safari ride, two Goodwood Revival tickets, hire of a BMW or Mini for the weekend, four Sussex Cricket Club tickets – plus plenty more. There will also be a barbecue at the end of the match all to help raise money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad