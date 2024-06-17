Fine win away from home for Billingshurst Bowlers

Billingshurst in action at Beech Hurst Park.

Beech Hurst Park 37 Billingshurst 63

Billingshurst Bowlers travelled to Haywards Heath to play against Beech Hurst Park.

Jjust before they arrived there had been a heavy downpour of rain, making the green very wet and heavy.

But this seemed to suit the away side and at tea at the halfway point were some fifteen shots ahead.