Fine win away from home for Billingshurst Bowlers

By Barry Gilbert
Published 17th Jun 2024
Billingshurst in action at Beech Hurst Park.Billingshurst in action at Beech Hurst Park.
Billingshurst in action at Beech Hurst Park.
Beech Hurst Park 37 Billingshurst 63

Billingshurst Bowlers travelled to Haywards Heath to play against Beech Hurst Park.

Jjust before they arrived there had been a heavy downpour of rain, making the green very wet and heavy.

But this seemed to suit the away side and at tea at the halfway point were some fifteen shots ahead.

After the refreshments Billingshurst continued to put pressure on the home side running out winners by some 26 shots

