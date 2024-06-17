Fine win away from home for Billingshurst Bowlers
Beech Hurst Park 37 Billingshurst 63
Billingshurst Bowlers travelled to Haywards Heath to play against Beech Hurst Park.
Jjust before they arrived there had been a heavy downpour of rain, making the green very wet and heavy.
But this seemed to suit the away side and at tea at the halfway point were some fifteen shots ahead.
After the refreshments Billingshurst continued to put pressure on the home side running out winners by some 26 shots
