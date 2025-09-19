Five Sussex CCC players to leave at end of season

Five Sussex cricketers are leaving the club at the end of the season after bosses decided not to renew their deals.

Ari Karvelas, Bertie Foreman, Archie Lenham, Zach Lion-Cachet and Henry Rogers will all leave Sussex.

Lenham, who made his debut in T20 cricket for Sussex at the age of just 16, went on to play 59 matches for the club in all formats, taking 51 wickets, also amassing 449 runs.

Foreman, like Lenham, came through the Sussex Academy Pathway, featured in 11 matches, taking eight wickets and making 239 runs.

Rogers, also a product of the Sussex Academy Pathway, made seven List-A appearances for the club, scoring 91 runs.

Lion-Cachet joined Sussex from Oxfordshire Cricket as a result of the talent development partnership between the two clubs. He made six List-A appearances, scoring 92 runs.

After making his debut for Sussex in spectacular fashion at Lord’s, Karvelas would go on to make 42 appearances across all formats, taking 89 wickets.

Speaking about their departures, Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said: “It is always a sad day when any professional cricketer leaves a club, and this is no different with five very good people moving on from Sussex.

“All five have been great to work with and have made an excellent contribution to Sussex cricket on and off the field. They are all welcome back at any time, and they go with all of our best wishes with whatever comes next in their careers and their lives.”

The club added: “Everyone at Sussex Cricket wishes the players the best for their future careers.”