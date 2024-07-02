Five wickets for Stephenson in Horley win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam Stephenson took a five-wicket haul as Horley’s 1st XI romped to a 143-run victory over Thames Ditton in Surrey Championship Division Five, to remain in second spot in the table.

On a beautiful sunny day at Horley Row, Horley won the toss and elected to bat and were off to a racing start with 50 up in the 11th over with a six from Ben Remfry, who has returned to his boyhood club after three seasons testing himself at a higher level with Eastbourne, Burgess Hill and East Grinstead.

In the 17th over the first wicket fell; Remfry who had been lucky to be dropped on 27, was out for 32 with the score on 98. Regan Derham was on 66, having played some lovely strokes, but he soon followed Remfry to the pavilion after being caught on the boundary at long off for 67 off 63 balls.

CP Singh joined Ben Davies and the pair put on 96 before Singh was out for 63, caught at short leg. Nathan Baily was next to fall, adjudged lbw for two after looking initially comfortable at the crease. When Davies was the fifth wicket to fall, for 55 from 67 balls in the 41st over, Horley had reached 226 with plenty of batting still to come. In came the powerful Matt Gainsford, but he only added eight before falling to a catch at long on.

Adam Stephenson took five wickets for Horley's 1st XI.

Ant Puttick made nine before being caught at cover, then Will Taylor and Adam Stephenson both added just one but Guy Derham was scoring at the other end. He and skipper Charlie Robins added 19 runs from the 49th and final over, including a massive one-handed six behind square leg from Derham (29 not out).

Captain Charlie Robins followed suit with a huge six, timed perfectly with a resounding thwack over the long on boundary, leading to massive applause from his teammates.

Horley declared on 289-9, which was always likely to be an unachievable target and Thames Ditton made the worst possible start when Davies bowled Johnny Annable for a first-ball duck. Ed Gelling (12) was caught behind off Guy Derham and in the 13th over Jarod Francis (15) was out caught by Remfry off Davies, making the score 55-3.

At this stage Stephenson made his mark on the match, as he had Kris Mankar (7) caught by Gainsford, then bowled Tom Gatzen for 17 with the score having reached at 97-5. That became 106-6 when Taylor bowled Oliver Park, before Stephenson got in on the action again, having Jonathan Opie caught on the boundary by Remfry then dismissing Thames Ditton’s key player Jarryd Somerset for 60, caught by Gainsford.

The end was nigh when Priyesh Patel, a talented young player who had bowled and fielded extremely well, was caught behind by Puttick off Gainsford with the score on 142-9 and Stephenson’s fifth wicket sealed victory when an attempted smash over long on ended up with Joe Jarvis being stumped by Puttick and Thames Ditton were all out for 146.

All credit to the visitors for trying to play the game rather than block out the match and they may prove more of a threat in the reverse fixture on a different pitch.

Horley are snapping at Alleyn’s heels in the top two of the table and next Saturday they travel to Kingstonian, who are in seventh.

Horley 2nd XI stay unbeaten at the top of Surrey 2nd XI Premier Division thanks to a four-wicket win at Putney. The hosts had had mixed results in recent weeks and Horley skipper Jon Barnett put them in and asked Chris Cosham and Chris Webber to take the new ball. Both bowled tight areas restricting the Putney openers, so the game started in slow fashion on a track that felt dubious but a quick outfield, leaving heads being scratched as to what might be a good score.

Cosham sadly suffered an early injury, so Rob Woodward joined the attack and shaped the ball well – so much so, he bowled Adam Harris, who had started to look comfortable, with a swinging ball around the legs.

Irfaan Baksh was bowling at the other end and he had a wonderful day with the ball, bowling consistently with evidence of good turn. Runs were still at a premium and slowly Horley worked their way through the Putney order, with Baksh taking three of the next four wickets and Barnett chipping in with the other during a brief spell.

With Putney on 82-5, Barnett decided to go back to the pace bowler Webber and he took two wickets in his first over back. Baksh then took his fourth before Webber picked up two more and they finished on 4-20 and 4-29 respectively, both narrowly missing out on a place on the honours’ board.

Chasing 122 for the win, Horley wanted to start with intent, with George Hyde and Ryan Bunn. Sadly the opening duo only put on 22 before Bunn was out for 10. Hyde tried to stick around on a wicket that seemed to be favouring the bowling attack, but he saw wickets fall quickly at the other end.

Richard Waddington came and went, bringing Luke Smith to the crease. Smith batted well, with good running and the odd boundary, while Hyde did his usual the other end, hitting the boundary on several occasions before he unfortunately got a half tracker that barely went above ankle height.

Dan Sired chipped one to cover, followed by Ben Stewart going for a sweep and finding extra bounce catch him out. Having slipped to 50-5, Horley were in a bit of a panic, but Barnett came in to settle things with Smith.

The low target still felt far away, with a track still clearly sitting in the minds of the batsmen. Smith ensured the strike was rotated and Barnett took a proactive approach, hitting five boundaries. He fell to another one that popped, playing one shot too many, and in came Baksh, who had already had a good day with the ball.

He stepped up well, also taking it to the bowlers, with four fours and in the end a monster six that helped Horley over the line to win by four wickets. Smith was 26 not out.

Next Saturday Horley face a key, top-of-the-table battle, at home against Roehampton, who are four points behind them in the league table.

Horley 3rd XI continue to dominate Sussex Division 11 West (North) with an eight-wicket win over Warnham meaning they are 40 points clear at the top of the table.

Warnham opted to bat at Horley’s Copthorne ground, which was soon seen as an interesting choice. Opening the bowling were Oscar Hofmann and Ryan Smith and they kept the score low before Guy Medley was brilliantly run out with a direct hit by Will Hofmann. Mark Blackwell (16) soon fell to another runout caused by a mix up between the two batsmen.

First change saw Liam Adams come on to bowl a brilliant spell of 4-21 from nine overs. His first wicket saw captain Adam Lungley (12) caught behind by Dirk Douglas.

From the other end on a bowler-friendly wicket Will Hofmann had the batsmen shaking as he turned the ball a mile. Soon this led to the wicket of Phil Savage, for six. Adams picked up the next two wickets, both bowled, the first in a wicket maiden.

With the pressure still building, Will Hofmann (2-24) took his second wicket, bowling Toby Houghton for a duck, then in the next over, Dominic Roberts, a batsman who looked like he had a reply to Horley’s strong bowling attack, succumbed to a full toss from Adams which was spooned up to skipper Kieran Childs.

These successive wickets brought two new batsmen to the crease, in the 22nd over, Jason Nix and Mark Bellamy. Looking to rebuild from 63-8 and set a score, they stayed at the crease and finished unbeaten on 21 and 35 respectively. A dominant bowling performance from Horley saw Warnham set a total of 121-8 from their allocated 40 overs.

Khyan Patel and Matt Ware, coming from a ton last week, opened for Horley and made a slow start with some tight bowling from Mark Bellamy and Houghton.

The batters stuck to their task as a change in bowling saw Steve Fuller and Nix join the attack and, after some good overs from Fuller, Warnham finally found their first wicket with Patel (42) succumbing lbw while attempting a sweep shot.

This brought Childs to the crease with the score on 88-1 and a short but sweet five-ball innings for the skipper saw him out for ten, stumped off Adam Lungley’s bowling while attempting to seal the game with a six.

At this point, Ware was on 62 and Horley’s total was 119. Anup Ghanshala joined the man in form and with a boundary off his sixth ball, he saw Horley home to the win in just 29.3 overs.

This was a very strong performance all round from Horley with Ware again in fine form with the bat and Adams narrowly missing a five-for.