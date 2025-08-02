For weeks Sussex fans were counting down the days until their trip to North Marine Road, Scarborough. The ground, tucked in among Victorian houses and backing into the North Sea, is somewhat iconic among cricket fans and players alike.

Founded in 1849, Scarborough CC have a rich history of hosting many of the greats of the sport. The beautiful Pavilion, now a source of quiet and tranquillity for Yorkshire members was added in 1896. The club operate in the Yorkshire Premier League and are currently mid table.

After entering through the main gates, the full beauty of Scarborough quickly fills the senses as you gaze out to the manicured outfield and square. Traditional wooden benches adorn the Popular Bank.

On the other side of the ground there is a 1960s concrete stand with folding seats. A huge scoreboard over looks the North Stand.The famous Trafalgar Square enclosure offers shade and protection from any rain. All the while outlets were busy through out selling all sorts of goodies. Plus, it has to be said at very reasonable prices. Suffice to say it’s a must for any cricket fan. It’s one of life’s experiences!

A huge crowd poured in for the opening day including many who had made the 300-mile trek north. Elliot Stanbridge and Lesley Sharma were making their CC away debuts. We shared some brilliant times in the ground and exploring what the town had to offer.

Perhaps the highlight came on the first evening as fans had the opportunity to meet with Sussex CCC Chairman Jon Filby, Head Coach Paul Farbrace, and Assistants James Kirtley and Grant Flower.

We felt honoured to be able to share a beer and quiet chat with these guys. It was fascinating to hear about Paul’s whirlwind time with Sri Lanka when he was jetting across the globe and while winning the 2014 Asia Cup and 2014 T20 World Cup. It was clear by his enthusiasm that he thoroughly enjoyed his time as an International Head Coach. Huge thanks to Jon Filby for arranging what was a very successful evening.

I would like to mention Gill Tee from Eastbourne, who is a massive Sussex fan and has been for 37 years. Gill is a dedicated member and is generally at all Sussex 1st team home matches in all competitions and can be found front row Cromwell Road End.

This season Gill has increased her away-day activity from two matches to four. Gill has seen some rough along with some smooth times over the years. She said: "It doesn’t matter what happens out there I will always be here supporting the team win or lose. I will never give up on them!"

Looking at the current season Gill says: "We are doing very well in the 1st division with a wonderful Head Coach and with players who four years ago were just boys and now they are men!"

Gill, you are a big inspiration as we navigate the season. Your fortitude and knowledge of the game and history of Sussex CCC is broad and well balanced. That’s a huge effort you make coming by bus every time and I am sure that everyone at the club appreciates your support.

I was sitting with Gill for the last knockings of Scarborough and I am sure there was a tear in the eye when Henry Crocombe was bowled for a golden duck to finish the game. It means a lot!

I think the words of Paul Farbrace post-match neatly sums up how things went against Yorkshire. There is nothing that this column can add about the Sussex performance.

In terms of Yorkshire, a huge thanks to Josh Wilmer for looking after me and of course to everyone at Scarborough for producing a fine four days of County Championship hospitality. I am sure all Sussex fans would, except for the obvious, have enjoyed their trip.

Yorkshire played extremely well over the course of the match. Adam Lyth was brilliant up top, a marvellous ton. Then Milnes took out five for just 31 runs. However, the tone was set early on day one when James Wharton took a full-blown wonder catch to get the home party started. He then went on to score 85 very important runs. He was my Man of the Match.

This column goes into hibernation for over a month while white ball cricket takes centre stage. Just four points from 48 has put the club very much on the back foot with three massive September games to come. All of us, and not just Paul, must up our game to stay in Division One. We welcome Hampshire to Hove on September 8.

Collectively we have got to be better!