Fun-day delight at Horley CC
Well over 100 children and parents joined in with the fun and games at the club’s Horley Row ground, taking part in cricket skills competitions, or enjoying the inflatables and fairground-style games.
Fantastic raffle prizes donated by Keymex, Surrey Cricket, Sussex Cricket, Team Sports Karting, Delta Force Paintball, AJ Sports, Haltermann Carless, Tesco and Colonels Fish and Chips helped enormously with the fundraising total.
Club chairman Dave Bunn was delighted with the way the evening went: "It was great to see players here from all the colts age groups, and their parents and some adult-section players, all enjoying the fun.
"A big thank you goes to everyone who helped with the organising, because events like this take a lot of work."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.