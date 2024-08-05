Fun-day delight at Horley CC

By Katie Field
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:21 BST

Horley Cricket Club’s annual colts section fun-day was a roaring success once again, raising £1,100 for club funds.

Well over 100 children and parents joined in with the fun and games at the club’s Horley Row ground, taking part in cricket skills competitions, or enjoying the inflatables and fairground-style games.

Fantastic raffle prizes donated by Keymex, Surrey Cricket, Sussex Cricket, Team Sports Karting, Delta Force Paintball, AJ Sports, Haltermann Carless, Tesco and Colonels Fish and Chips helped enormously with the fundraising total.

Club chairman Dave Bunn was delighted with the way the evening went: "It was great to see players here from all the colts age groups, and their parents and some adult-section players, all enjoying the fun.

"A big thank you goes to everyone who helped with the organising, because events like this take a lot of work."

