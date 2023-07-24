Fun night success for Horley Juniors

Young cricketers and their families enjoyed a terrific Juniors’ Fun Night at Horley Cricket Club and raised £1314 towards the purchase of a new roller for the club.

Attractions at Friday's Fun Night included a gladiator inflatable and bouncy slides, a camel race, slip and slide, stocks, archery, catapults, a high catching competition for boys and girls of different age groups, and more.

There was a barbecue and ice creams and the event was still going strong into the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Berrington from Magpie Jewellers in Horley was kind enough to sponsor the fun night and came along to witness the fun, bringing a cheque for £300 towards the roller fund.

Magpie Jeweller's Frank Berrington hands a cheque to Colin Terry and some of Horley's players.

He said: “I’ve run my business in Horley for 39 years, my children grew up in Horley and we have always been Horley people and it’s nice to support this club that does such a lot for the children of Horley. That’s what a community is about.”