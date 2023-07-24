Fun night success for Horley Juniors

Attractions at Friday's Fun Night included a gladiator inflatable and bouncy slides, a camel race, slip and slide, stocks, archery, catapults, a high catching competition for boys and girls of different age groups, and more.
There was a barbecue and ice creams and the event was still going strong into the evening.
Frank Berrington from Magpie Jewellers in Horley was kind enough to sponsor the fun night and came along to witness the fun, bringing a cheque for £300 towards the roller fund.
He said: “I’ve run my business in Horley for 39 years, my children grew up in Horley and we have always been Horley people and it’s nice to support this club that does such a lot for the children of Horley. That’s what a community is about.”
Horley club chairman Colin Terry extended a big thank you to Frank, and also to other Horley businesses who supported the event: Specsavers, Cuts ‘N’ Clippers, Waitrose and Collingwood Batchellor. “It was another great evening, with parents and senior players rallying round to help, and the boys and girls all had a lot of fun, while raising vital funds for the club,” said Terry.