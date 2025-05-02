Glynde and Beddingham CC have been busy on and off the pitch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glynde & Beddingham CC are building up really nicely towards an exciting summer of cricket.

There has been a huge amount of work put in by the committee and club members during the off season. The club have secured a number of new sponsor partnerships, including a new main club Sponsor, Rhodar, which has given them a major boost.

Their clubhouse refurbishment and general updating and upgrading of facilities has continued over the winter as well.

Archie Burrows, first XI captain, said: “When it comes to on-the-field, firstly we’ve retained more than 95% of our players from the 2024 season, which is really important and always a key aim of mine as club captain.

Scenic Glynde and Beddingham CC from above - the club are ready for the new season

"On top of that, we’ve been able to attract a few new and returning players, which is really pleasing.

"These include a former SCL Premier Division winner, a current Sussex EPP player, and another young lad who played in the West of England Premier League last season.

"On the overseas front, we welcome a right-arm seam bowler and lower order batter who plays his cricket in Hobart for the First Grade Cricket Tasmania Premier League Champions, University of Tasmania.

"We obviously hope that he’s another really good addition to the first team group, and the club as a whole. “So all in all we’re shaping up really nicely on the playing front, with roughly 50-55 playing members for our three senior sides.

"I tend not to set definitive outcome objectives for any of our teams, it’s business as usual as far as I’m concerned, in that we want all three of our teams to be enjoying their cricket, winning matches and competing at the top end of the respective league tables come the end of the season. “We have a good wealth and depth of talent and a really good mix of attributes across all three senior team squads, so I’m really ambitious in my thinking about what we can achieve across at the club this season.”

Glynde won through to the 3rd round of the National Village Cup with a convincing win against Crowhurst Park last Sunday.

Glynde won the toss and elected to bat first. Joe Adams, 22, got the innings off to a good start and was followed by skipper Archie Burrows, who added 18.

Charlie Hobden hit a superb 98,before being caught right on the boundary rope, robbing him of what would have been a superb century as he struck six 4s and eight 6s and was well supported by Archie Hall who anchored the innings with 56.

Ollie Bailey finished the innings off with 47 not out in just 32 balls, as Glynde finished on 259-4.

Glynde's two opening bowlers were in top form as young Wyatt Watson, 3-13 from 6 overs, and Will Burton Durham, 2-30 from 8 overs, destroyed the early Crowhurst Park batting, as they were reduced to 56-6.

Older brother George Burton Durham with 3-25 then helped Glynde to a large win, as he spun Glynde to a 118 run victory, with Louis Baron and Charlie Hobden taking a wicket each. Crowhurst Park were bowled out for 141.

Last Saturday Glynde played Seaford in a pre-season friendly with Glynde making 218-7 fron 40 overs with youngsters Ridley Flind 51, Tom Silvester 50 and skipper Archie Burrows adding 36 scoring well.

The away side chased well but finished on 189-9, as Glynde's oversea's player for 2025, Leo Fountain, took 5-27, running through the rest of the Seaford batting, while Teddy Birbeck 2-8, assisted well.