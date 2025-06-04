Glynde CC lost by two wickets at home to Hailsham in their latest Sussex League Division 3 East outing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They batted first but yet again failed to bat their 45-over allocation as they were bowled out for 186 in the 40th over.

Charlie Silvester was the only batsman to show any authority as he scored 61, hitting four fours and five sixes in his 53-ball innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from this, only Joe Adams, 25, and Matt Blunt, 23, put up much resistance, as Andrew Anthony, 4-27, and Jack Coughlan, 4-48, ripped out the top order batting.

The scenic Glynde and Beddingham CC

Hailsham lost four wickets for 71, but Hailsham opening batsman Jake Hainsworth, 91, and Tom Mcdonald, 47, got Hailsham close.

A late burst of wickets thanks to Louis Baron, 3-24, put some fear into the back end batting, but Hailsham won by two wickets with 10 overs remaining.

Glynde II won at Crowborough. The home side were bowled out for 155, as Teddy Birbeck, 4-32, and Lee Atkinson, 2-34, ran through the back end of the innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glynde II won by four wickets thanks to Fred Withers, 38 not out, Ridley Flind, 30, and Archie Howard, 26.

Glynde III scored 186-8 against Heathfield II with Jake Barber, 40, Fred Brickell, 38, and Syd Brandford, 27, scoring well.

Heathfield II passed the target comfortably for the loss of five wickets, Barber, 2-16, completing a good match.

This weekend Glynde are at home again, this time to Cuckfield twos in a must-win game, while on Sunday they play in the Sussex final of the National Village Cup, at Bolney.

…

Ifield v Barcombe

Sussex League

Div 6 Central

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barcombe 163 all out; Ifield 2nd XI 164-4. Barcombe lose by 6 wickets.

…

Barcombe CC 2nds lost to Linden Park 5ths in a 480-plus run fest as skipper Keith Savage led from the front.

Sussex Cricket League Div 12 East (North): Linden Park 284-4 in 40 overs; Sam Grand 95 ,Saharsh Abinay 52, Xander Bishoff 45; Ted Burke 2-43, Extras 59; Barcombe 204-4 in 40 overs, Keith Savage 94 no Ted Burke 35 Extras 50. Linden Park win by 78 runs.