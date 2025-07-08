Glynde CC’s Village Cup adventure ended by Foxton Granta

Glynde CC were knocked out of the Voneus Village Cup as defending champions Foxton Granta proved just why they are the cup holders with a very strong performance.

Glynde batted first on wiining the toss, but unfortunatly, they lost six wickets for 69, with only Charlie Hobden, 24, able to get the scoreboard moving.

After this Jani Flind, 24, Robbie Mouland, 19. and Charlie Silvester, 16, were able to get the Glynde total up to 128 before they were bowled out in the final over of the innings.

The Foxton Granta bowlers kept things tight all afternoon, with Richard Kaufman, 3-24, and Ravi Mahindra, 3-32, causing problems.

Glynde CC celebrate winning in a previous round

Kaufman went on to complete a superb afternoon for himself and his team, by scoring 92 and with anchorman Adam Webster 24 not out got the 2024 champions over the line for a nine-wicket win. Jani Flind 1-13 was the wicket taker.

Glynde's campaign is finished for the year, but they played a team that look likely to hold on to their trophy on that performance.

On Saturday Glynde lost another close game in Division 3 East of the Sussex League when defeated by Lindfield, who scored 219-9 batting first.

Toby Shepperson, 40, and Imesh Udayanga, 39, top scored. Jani Flind 4-24 was the top bowler for Glynde, with spinners Charlie Hobden and Archie Hall both taking 2-51.

Tom Silvester with 71 led the reply and there was good support from Archie Hall, 31, Robbie Mouland, 24, and Leo Fountain, 24 not out, as Glynde finished 203 all out with three balls remaining.

Glynde II got back, to winning ways away to St Peters threes. The away side totalled 297-6 with contributions from Dominic Harris, 94, Wyatt Watson 51, Matt Cramp, 50, and Fred Withers, 27.

Glynde's bowling attack destroyed St Peters batting with Mike Brooks taking 4-33, Matt Cramp 2-1, Darren Howard 2-36, Zach Barber 1-18 and Wyatt Watson 1-28, as the home side were bowled out for 118.

Glynde III struggled despite scoring 269-6 as Phil Harper, 65, was supported by Jack Higgin, 48, and Jorgo Nones, 39. Hailsham III got the runs with just three wickets down as Tim Mullins struck 105 not out.

Report by MICHAEL HOWARTH