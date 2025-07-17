Glynde CC defeated Crowhurst Park to move up to eighth in a very tight Division 3 East league table.

Glynde batted first and reached 228-8 from their 45 overs

There were steady innings from skipper Archie Burrows, 39, a quickfire 37 not out from Charlie Silvester in just 14 balls, while 33 apiece from Ollie Bailey and Matt Blunt. helped Glynde recover from 99-4.

And 20 from Tom Silvester helped the early part of the innings after Crowhurst Park's Charlie Ferguson, 2-30, and Ollie Constable, 2-41, and threatened the Glynde innings in the early part.

Crowhurst Park's innings was decimated as Leo Fountain, 3-15, took very early wickets and with the bating order opened up, it was left to spinners Ollie Bailey, 3-7, Joe Adams, 3-16, and George Burton Durham, 1-43, to bowl Crowhurst Park out for just 113.

Glynde’s 2nd XI won their top of the table clash with Rye as Archie Howard all but carried his bat, making a superb 139 as he struck 22 fours and a six in a dominant innings. He was given good support from Wyatt Watson, 44 not out, and Dominic Harris, 39.

Ben Clifton, 57, and Spencer Fielding, 24, got Rye II off to good start adding 61 for the first wicket.

The Gynde bowlers took over, as slow bowling from Matt Cramp, 2-13, and Josh Sudan, 2-23, wrecked the middle order, while Wyatt Watson with 3-13 mopped up the back end as Rye reached 196-9.

Glynde III completed a hat-trick of victories for the club as they scored 235-3 v Chiddingly. Alistair Randall, 57, Phil Porter, 53 not out, and Tom Murphy, 45 not out, batted well.

Chiddingly were bowled out for 196 with Tom Murphy, Garry Cox, Syd Brandord and Ben Board all taking two wickets.