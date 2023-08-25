As the Sussex Cricket League nears its end, Crowhurst Park, Buxted Park, Eastbourne and Hailsham were among sides involved in crucial games.

Glynde v Rye

Division 3 East

Glynde CC moved into second position in the Division 3 East table with a low scoring win against Rye last Saturday.

Cooper Luke after reaching his ton for Eastbourne at Bognor | Picture: Martin Denyer

Glynde batted first and lost a wicket before a run had been scored, but Charlie Hobden with a well constructed 47 and skipper Archie Burrows 21 got Glynde's score on the move.

But thereafter, wickets fell at regular intervals and Glynde were back in trouble at 96-6.

Matt Cramp batted in sensible fashion to score 40 and was given some good support by George Burton Durham 21, but the last three players added very few runs this week.

And when Matt Cramp was run out, trying to keep the strike Glynde had been bowled out for just 153.

Joe Lovell of Crowhurst Park CC

Rye's leading bowlers were Chanuka Dilshan 3-21 and Martin Blincow with 3-28.

Glynde were going to have to bowl superbly to defend what was a very low score on Glynde's ground, but the home side struck with an early victim and then Rye were reduced to 76-6.

Jamie Hamilton with 59 was steering Rye to the winning line, but with just 34 runs needed for victory, Glynde took three quick wickets, as the returning Will Burton Durham took 3-30.

Charlie Hobden bowled well taking 3-15 in 8.4 overs and he took the final wicket as he trapped the now dangerous looking Hamilton lbw to end his and Rye's resistance, as they were bowled out for 126.

The extras total of 27 is something Glynde will have to improve on massively in the final two games, as they are now in the play-off spot for promotion to Division 2 next season.

This week Glynde travel to relegation threatened Ansty and will need to play well.

With Glynde just 25 points away from top spot and three sides within 11 points of Glynde, it seems that anything could happen in the league this year.

Glynde 2nd XI v Buxted Park 2nd

Glynde reached 259-7, thanks to excellent batting from Dominic Harris 75 and young Fred Withers 63, who added 119 for the first wicket.

There were further good scores from Ben Bignell 32 not out in just 20 balls, Charlie Silvester 29, Zak Barber 21 and Will Cutler 20.

Sam Anderson 74, Ollie Jones 39, George Cyster 23 not out and Martin Coleman 23, put up a good battle to get Buxted close to their target, but they finished on 227-8 as Kit Keelen 3-29 and David Clarke 2-47 ensured a Glynde II win.

Glynde’s third XI got 30 points last weekend as their opponents couldn't raise a side.

Burgess Hill v Buxted Park

Sussex Division 2

Buxted Park are sixth in division two of the Sussex League after a defeat to Burgess Hill.

Park opted to bat after winning the toss but no-one reached 30, with George Read (28) and Will Sheffield (24) the top scorers in their total of 148 all out.

It was all too easy for the home side, who reached the target only one down with Nicholas Cockcroft the only man to take a wicket.

Buxted aim for better when they travel to face Chi Priory Park tomorrow.

Crowhurst Park v Chichester Priory

Sussex League Division 2

Park suffered what can only be described as freak defeat to fellow league strugglers Chichester Priory Park.

Having bowled out the visitors for 126 with Nick Peters taking 5-25, Park collapsed to 57 all out.

Only Tom Powell (15) made double figures while skipper Nick Peters (3*) fought a 30-ball rearguard without meaningful support.

Priory’s bowlers had a field day

The loss leaves Park in a vulnerable position but with everything to play for.

Eastbourne CC are not dropping out of the Sussex Premier Division without a fight.

Defeat at Bognor – the side immediately above them near the bottom of the table – would have ended Jacob Smith’s teams hopes of staying up.

But they live to fight another day after securing a whopping 132-run success at the Regis Oval.

For Bognor, it was a chance missed to secure safety and it was a chastening defeat against an Eastbourne side who were indebted to a remarkable innings from overseas star Cooper Luke.

Luke struck a brilliant 156 off only 119 balls in Eastbourne’s total of 313-5, with six sixes.

He was ably supported by Malcolm Johnson (45), Scott Lenham (34) and Matthew Pope’s rapid 30, as a depleted Bognor attack suffered.

Bognor captain Ryan Maskell was a surprise highlight for the home side in bowling a relatively economical nine overs, his first overs in senior cricket.

Bognor’s chase started poorly and got worse, as only Mike Harris (46) and Maskell made double figures in the top eight.

A last-wicket partnership of 46 between Scott Bingham and Jamie Woolnough added respectability but Bognor were bowled out for 181. Ben Barter took 4-30 and skipper Smith 4-31 with Pope picking up the other two wickets.

The odds are still against Eastbourne in the relegation fight. They must try to beat Roffey at home tomorrow and win at Middleton next week to give themselves a chance.

Little Common Ramblers v Hailsham

Sussex Lge Div 4 East

Hailsham were beaten by 107 runs at Little Common to slip to second in the table with two games to go.

Hailsham travelled to Little Common knowing that three victories in their final three games would see them lift the Division 4 East trophy.

Once again, skipper Andrew Anthony won the toss and elected to bowl.

It was Anthony and Diesel Hallett that took the new ball, with varying successes.

A tricky start for Hallett saw him replaced in the attack by Matt Anthony, and the brothers worked in tandem superbly, using the swinging new ball to their advantage.

It was Matt who broke through, taking three wickets during his extraordinary opening spell that saw the number two, three and four batsmen back in the hutch.

However, despite some strong overs after the powerplay, all momentum was lost as Varun Khullar put Hailsham to the sword after surviving an early dropped chance at mid-off.

Khullar smashed 60 before being bowled by the returning Hallett.

Wickets fell regularly towards the end of the innings, with Michael Tutt picking up three for himself with figures of 3-51.

Little Common were bowled out for 250; the standout bowler was Matt Anthony with 3-48.

Ciaran Peacock and Ollie McDonald set about the chase, but the partnership was broken early, with McDonald falling for 15, and was shortly followed by brother Tom for two, leaving Hailsham 33-2.

A 63-run partnership between Peacock and Dawber helped steady the ship, but a flurry of wickets saw Matt Dawber (32), Peacock (24) and Simon Dunning (eight) removed as Hailsham reached 100-5 at drinks.

The flurry continued after the break, with Anthony, Tom Hicks and Sully Hallett being dismissed. Hallett and Matt Anthony eventually followed, meaning Hailsham were bowled out for 143, leading to a 107 run loss.

The Choice Medics MoM went to Matt Anthony for an excellent display of swing bowling.

Hailsham 2nd XI hosted Bells Yew Green. Skipper Lewis Williams won the toss and elected to bat first and Hailsham finished 268 all out. BYG could only manage 207-6 in reply.

Crowhurst Park 2nd v Tunbridge Wells 3rd

Park were asked to field first and Wells posted a challenging 250-8 as Sam Watts dominated with the bat, supported by Oliver Daniels (47).

For Park Seb Osmond (2-49) and David Rayment (2-31) were the best bowlers.

What followed was a masterclass of controlled batting by skipper Joe Lovell (95*), Nick Tayloe (55*) and David Rayment (60) as the Crows cruised to possibly the best victory of the season only three wickets down.

Crowhurst Park 3rd v Hastings Priory 3rd

Electing to field first the home side restricted Priory to 118.

Jack Bounsall (55) was the visitors’ top scorer. Lekhan Mestha (2-18) and Albin Kuriakose (4-19) were the Crows top bowlers.

In reply, Jon Peters (20) and Monty Watson (31) took the score to 70-1 and were ably supported by Nikhil Jose (19) and Muhammad Uvaise (23*) to see the Crows home just four wickets down.

This keeps Park threes in pole position of Div 11 East.

Sidley CC seconds ended an encouraging season with their seventh victory.

A comfortable 97-run win at home to Rye thirds meant they finished fourth in Division 12 East (SE).

Sidley posted a competitive 199-8 after choosing to bat.

Harry Little top-scored with 53, while Jackson Jesupatham (30), Dan Reason (19), Craig Ramsden (19no), Oliver Cole (15) and Dave Coveney (10) made handy contributions.

Toby Channon took 3-27 and Oscar Wincott-Stone 2-19 for nine-man Rye, who were all out for 102 in 26 overs in reply despite Will Morfitt carrying his bat for 34.

Cole claimed 2-13 and Andy Pearson 2-21 for Sidley; Little, Jesupatham and Ryan Polton picked up a wicket each.

Winchelsea 201-5; Clive Vale 236-8

On winning the toss Winchelsea asked the visitors to bat first.

Tom O’Neill finished with 2-26. A third wicket stand of 30 continued to build the total before James Harmer (2-32) and Mike Stoneham (1-47) had success.

James Bateman took two wickets in two balls and finished with 2-47. John Josiah (1-31) was the other wicket taker as Clive Vale closed on 236-8.