Glynde CC hope for a big crowd when they host Reed in the National Village Cup at the Recreation Ground this Sunday (1pm start).

After their win at Bolney, Glynde host a side from Hertforshire who are three-times champions of this competion, so the hosts are set for a tough test.

Glynde skipper Archie Burrows will hope his young side can land a big result for the club.

A spokesman said: “There will be food being served at the ground on Sunday and we hope we can attract a good crowd to the game.”

Last Saturday Glynde beat Seaford at the Salts in Division 3 East of the Sussex League.

Glynde scored 276-5 as Joe Adams scored 138, a knock which included 15 fours and six sixes in 123 balls.

He received good support from skipper Burrows, 51, Charlie Hobden, 44, and Teddy Birbeck, 21 not out. Only Rupert Anderson, 2-54, caused too many problems.

Seaford started well as Oliver Smith, 52, Mark Sapwell, 44, and, Liam Hornsby, 39, scored well, but Adams produced a magical spell of 4-16, backed by Leo Fountain’s 3-32 and Hobden’s 2-30 as Seaford were bowled out for 199.

Glynde II comfortably beat Firle. They rattled up 292-8 as Domonic Harris, 62, and Ridley Flind added 123 for the first wicket and there were contributuons from Tom Silvester, 44, and Matt Cramp, 42.

Firle batted well with Mike Gurney, 76, top scoring, but Darren Howard, 4-34, and Jani Flind, 3-24, clinched a win that put Glynde top.