Gouldsborough hits historic century at Horley Cricket Club

History was made in the Horley Cricket Club ladies’ section as Ella Gouldsborough became the first player to hit a century since the team was founded.

The 18-year-old made a magnificent 100 not out in Horley’s 62-run win at Walton-on-Thames in the Surrey Women’s Cricket Championship, their first league victory of the season.

Walton put Horley in and after Megan Griffiths fell for 16 with the score on 23, Charlotte Gouldsborough and daughter Ella put on 49 for the second wicket together, before the former was bowled for 13.

Ella Gouldsborough maintained her fine form and free scoring, hitting a total of 19 fours on her way to an 89-ball century. She retired on 100 with Horley already on the way to a formidable total. Kersti Meyer made 26 alongside her, before being caught, and number five Naomi Hamilton scored a terrific 62 not out from 43 balls, including 11 fours, to see Horley to a massive 251 in 30 overs. Hamilton regularly shines alongside the boys in the club’s under-12s and under-15s teams, as well as playing for the ladies’ section.

Ella Gouldsborough on her way to 100.

Cassie Gannon, making her league debut, bowled very well and took an early wicket in the reply before Walton staged a fightback, putting on 97 for the second wicket. Hamilton dismissed Lesley Lawrence to break that partnership before Charlotte Gouldsborough took a catch off Griffiths to make the score 124-3.

Sarah Preston bowled the Walton skipper with the score on 154 before Hamilton (2-14 from four overs) took her second wicket, caught by Charlotte Gouldsborough.

With another league debutant Lucie Rodd saving lots of runs with great fielding, Walton were behind the required rate and Horley were heading for a comfortable win.

Ella Gouldsborough put the icing on the cake when she bowled the last over, making sure she finished a historic day in style, by producing a double-wicket maiden, with both dismissals caught-and-bowled, including a terrific diving catch for the first.

Horley’s 2nd XI were the only Saturday men’s team to complete their league match this weekend and they won away at Battersea Ironsides to maintain their 100 per cent record in Surrey 2nd XI Premier Division and remain top of the table.

On a wet day, Battersea’s skipper was keen for the game to be called off before it started but Horley were determined to play and the home side’s decision to bat first after winning the toss seemed odd as play started under bowler-friendly conditions.

Battersea began with a series of dot balls against the tight opening spells of Rob Woodward and especially Chris Cosham. The latter was unfortunate to see a regulation caught-behind not given.

Wickets began to tumble as George Hyde took a worldy behind the stumps off Chris Webber (2-19) and Toby Davie held an impressive steepler to remove Battersea’s number three off the same bowler. Irfaan Baksh swiftly claimed the wicket of the number four and at 31-3 Horley were looking strong.

Wicket keeper Stephen Robinson, in at number five, provided an excellent supporting role for the belligerent opener, Max Burlefinger, now playing with freedom. Trevor Stevens took the big wicket, superbly bowling him for a well-made 32. A period of ‘long handle’ batting ensued and a couple of catches went down, before Woodward held excellently on the boundary off Barnett (2-15).

Apparently trying to play for rain, Robinson acted to slow the game to a snail’s pace, but Cosham and Barnett bowled with supreme control and skill and took one and two further wickets respectively. Cosham was particularly unfortunate to have another caught-behind not given.

The innings ended in the rain after 37 overs, leaving Horley 31 overs (30 after a further delay) to chase 119 to win.

Horley took the initiative, with Hyde (17) on the attack and Davie (12) proving an excellent foil. Hyde played on to give Battersea their first wicket and then regular wickets fell as Horley slumped to 66-5. Enter Baksh (21 not out) and Matt Ware, who both played sensibly to get Horley to within touching distance at 100-5.

Ware was caught on 15 and Horley’s second collapse ensued, but Baksh and Cosham (8) managed to steer Horley home to a two-wicket win.

Horley’s 1st XI had to settle for six points for an abandoned game in Surrey Championship Division Five, after reducing Byfleet to 137-9 from 31 overs, with Ben Davies taking 4-60, Charlie Robins 3-14 and Will Taylor 2-46. They are second in the league table, nine points behind leaders Alleyn.