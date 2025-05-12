Hailsham CC delivered a dominant performance with bat and ball to claim a commanding 91-run win over Rottingdean in a Sussex League Division 3 East match filled with drama and some stunning individual displays.

Batting first, Hailsham built their innings around a superb top-order foundation.

Jake Hainsworth (42 off 68) and Ollie McDonald (a blistering 74 off 53) combined for a formidable 97-run opening stand, giving their side early momentum.

McDonald was particularly aggressive, smashing 11 boundaries and three sixes in a whirlwind knock that set the tone.

Ollie McDonald

After their dismissals, Ciaran Peacock (25) and Jason Tibble (24) kept the scoreboard ticking before the late overs exploded into life. Ethan Dawber anchored the latter stages with a composed 53 not out, while Simon Dunning unleashed carnage in the death overs, hammering 44 off just 21 balls, including four sixes.

Hailsham finished on a strong 286 for 8 from their 45 overs. Sean Campleman stood out among Rottingdean’s bowlers with an inspired 4-wicket spell, although his 52 runs conceded showed the brutal intent of Hailsham's batting.

Rottingdean’s reply got off to a disastrous start, losing Rory Hobbs and Henry Ledden with only 8 on the board. Peter Bonar briefly revived hope with a fluent 61 off 47, but wickets tumbled regularly around him.

Sean Campleman (25) and Connor Bettsworth (42) added some resistance in the middle, but the chase was always a steep one. Diesel Hallett was the game-breaker with the ball, tearing through the lower order to claim four wickets for just 29 runs.

James Bellett chipped in with three scalps, while Cozens, Tibble, and Anthony all struck early to keep the pressure on. Rottingdean’s innings eventually folded for 195 in the 33rd over, well short of their target.

Hailsham’s Lyons Electrical player of the match was shared between Ollie McDonald and Diesel Hallett.