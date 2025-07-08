Hailsham CC snatched a dramatic victory over Rye in their latest Sussex League Division 3 East encounter.

With just eight balls to spare, Hailsham chased down Rye's 201 to win by three wickets in a match full of grit, tension and individual brilliance on a difficult pitch.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Rye found themselves navigating tricky batting conditions early on. The ball seamed and gripped, and Hailsham’s opening bowlers, Diesel Hallett and Charlie Cozens, exploited it beautifully.

After a cautious start, James Hamilton (13) and Reuben Collingwood (2) fell cheaply, unable to get going.

Jake Hainsworth was the Hailsham CC hero

The innings gained some stability through Fin Thomson (25) and Shahrukh Khan (18), but it was Harry Smeed who held the innings together with a crucial 56 off 80 balls despite being dropped twice, batted really well. His composed knock featured six well-placed boundaries and provided the backbone Rye so desperately needed.

Luke Payton (34 off 38) added some flair with a brisk counter-attack, while Craig Pierce’s unbeaten 8 at the death nudged Rye just past the 200 mark – a par score, but only just, given the testing surface.

The pick of the bowlers was Diesel Hallett, whose 3/27 from nine overs was a masterclass in accuracy and control. Charlie Cozens also impressed, collecting 2 wickets for just 34 runs.

The chase began shakily for Hailsham, with Craig Pierce producing an inspired spell to remove both openers early, including a smart LBW to dismiss Jason Tibble and castling Ethan Dawber. At 44/3, the visitors looked in trouble, but a batting epic was quietly unfolding at the other end.

Jake Hainsworth, playing one of the finest innings under pressure, crafted a magnificent unbeaten 108 off 127 balls. He mixed caution with class, striking 13 boundaries and a six, anchoring the innings with poise. His partnerships with Simon Dunning (26), Joe Clarkson (28), and James Bellett (12) were crucial in dragging Hailsham closer to the target.

Rye fought hard. Shahrukh Khan turned the game momentarily with two quick wickets, and Harvey Otto chimed in with a 3-wicket haul, including the dangerous Bellett late in the innings. But Hainsworth, unflustered, stood tall.

With 10 needed from the final two overs, and pressure mounting, Diesel Hallett strode in and smacked a six second ball, a gut-punch to Rye’s hopes. Hainsworth then finished the job in style, punching a boundary to seal the win.

S Lyons Electrical player of the match: Jake Hainsworth – a sublime innings under immense pressure, Hainsworth’s ton was a mix of patience, power, and unshakable temperament, without doubt the defining performance of the day and potentially the season.